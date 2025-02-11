North West Air Ambulance Charity Announced as Official Charity Partner for the BTR Liverpool Half Marathon 2025

The North West Air Ambulance Charity (NWAA) has been named the Official Charity Partner for the Liverpool Half Marathon and 10 Miler 2025, organised by BTR Liverpool.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North West Air Ambulance Charity (NWAA) has been named the Official Charity Partner for the Liverpool Half Marathon and 10 Miler 2025, organised by BTR Liverpool.

Taking place on Sunday 23 March 2025 and incorporating the iconic Liverpool waterfront, the half marathon is one of the longest established road race events in the North West. Participants will cross the start line at 9am setting off from the Pier Head, passing the Three Graces, traverse Sefton Park, before returning to the Pier Head to finish at the world-famous Royal Liver Building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A staggering 12,000 runners have signed up and the race covering both distances is already sold out – making it the biggest half marathon to take place in Liverpool.

The lifesaving charity is encouraging runners to fundraise what they can through setting up a Just Giving Page. Money raised will directly go towards supporting the charity's lifesaving missions across the North West.

In 2024, NWAA responded to over 3,100 missions, including over 300 emergency callouts in Merseyside alone, underscoring its vital role in the region.

Charlotte Carnell, Events Manager at NWAA, said: "We are thrilled to partner with BTR Liverpool for the BTR Liverpool Half Marathon and 10 Miler. This collaboration provides an incredible opportunity for participants to not only achieve personal milestones but also make a significant impact by supporting the lifesaving work we do across the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Together, we can help save more lives and ensure our critical service reaches those who need it most."

This year marks the 31st anniversary since the start of what was originally known as the Liverpool International Half Marathon back in 1994.

BTR Liverpool Race Director Alan Rothwell added: ”We are proud to announce North West Air Ambulance Charity as our Official Charity Partner for the 31st anniversary BTR Liverpool Half Marathon and 10 Miler.

“The dedication and care provided by NWAA aligns with the spirit of our event – bringing people together to achieve remarkable things. We encourage all runners to get involved and support this fantastic cause.”

For more information about the event and how to choose NWAA as your chosen charity, visit the charity's website.