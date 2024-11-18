Oh yes he is...Aladdin flying into Gulliver’s World for panto season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The much-loved tale of Aladdin is coming to Gulliver’s World for panto season this Christmas.

Aladdin and his magic carpet will be appearing at the Warrington theme park on selected dates from December 28 until January 5.

Families can revel in all the fun of Gulliver’s World’s festive rides and attractions during the day before enjoying a magical panto journey with Aladdin and his friends in the evening.

Silver tickets for the panto dates cost from £22, including our North Pole Express Experience and entry to Aladdin, while Gold tickets cost from £27 and include a meal before the panto.

Craig Clews, resort director at Gulliver’s World, said: “We are thrilled to have Aladdin with us for panto season. It’s a fantastic tale of high adventure, which is something visitors to the park are more than used to! We are expecting this to be an incredibly popular show and the team at Gulliver’s are all set to deliver a magical time for families.”

To make the panto experience even more special, overnight stays are available at the resort’s unique themed accommodation, which includes options such as a Lost World Cabin, Pirate Suite, Gully & Gilly Suite, or in one of the themed dens, lodges and tipis in Wilderness Wharf.

Gulliver’s World has more than 50 rides, attractions, shows and activities to experience including The Pirate Ship, Desperado Drop, and animatronic dinosaurs, along with Gulliver’s Gears which opened last year – a car-themed area with two exciting rides; the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster, and Overdrive, a 360-degree thrill and one of the park’s most daring rides.

The park is celebrating its 35th birthday having opened in 1989, the second of four Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts to open around the country, the others being Gulliver’s Kingdom in Derbyshire, Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes, and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.