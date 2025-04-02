Oldest woman in the North West, resident of Formby Manor, gets her big day out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Proof that you’re never too old for adventure, the oldest person in the North West, 110-year-old Marjorie Hodnett Aylward, has been getting out and about this year.

Also affectionately known as ‘Aunt Marj’, she’s a care home resident at New Care Home’s Formby Manor and has so far taken part in two trips out this month with the never wavering support of the Formby Manor care team and Myley, a bespoke tour services company.

Most recently, the orchids were calling to Aunt Marj as she booked her first trip to the garden centre. No surprises here, she’s quickly booked for a second trip!

Some may say there’s no stopping Aunt Marj once she’s been inspired to experience the world, and with the help of her care team and Myley, there’s nothing standing in her way.

Aunt Marj, stopping to smell the orchids.

Working with Myley gives Formby Manor’s care team the helping hand they need to make sure that their residents are getting the most of life outside of their care residence. Making sure no door is closed to their residents no matter their age or abilities.

The care team at Formby Manor and the team at Myley work closely to craft the perfect outings for residents. Taking into account their abilities, their preferences and ideas. Myley takes on the logistics, assessing locations, transportation and guides the tours. So, Aunt Marj and Nikki can focus on their fun day out with the flowers!

What’s next for Aunt Marj?

Aunt Marj is officially the oldest person that Myley is currently working with, and she keeps the team on its toes. She’s known very affectionately by all of those she’s spent time with both in Formby Manor and at Myley.

With a hefty milestone ahead of her, up next for Aunt Marj is her 111th birthday. She’s working with the Formby Manor team to organise a birthday blow out with music, great food, birthday cake and a well deserved toast.

Nikki Foster, Home Manager at Formby Manor says “I want my residents to be happy, that’s always at the forefront of my mind.”

“Myley trips are incredible for our residents. Exploring new places and experiences helps residents rediscover the joy and excitement of life’s adventures and promotes mental stimulation and curiosity. It also provides a refreshing change of scenery and a break from usual routines. Our residents simply need to sign up and Myley takes care of the rest.

“This is the second time that Myley has delivered a trip for Aunt Marj. The first one to Lady Green Garden Centre took place just over a week ago and Aunt Marj enjoyed it so much she immediately requested another one to check out the house plants and orchids at Dobbies. She has her heart set on a large dark green and silver house plant for her room.”