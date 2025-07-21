Olympic medallist to host free gymnastics sessions at Liverpool ONE

Olympian gymnast Beth Tweddle MBE will host a special masterclass for young gymnasts at Chavasse Park on Thursday 24 July to kickstart a programme of six weeks of free sport sessions at Liverpool ONE over the Summer.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Team GB champion gymnast, who took home a bronze medal at London 2012 on the uneven bars, will lead the programme at Chavasse Park, teaching youngsters new moves and coaching them on how to develop their skills.

Beth, widely regarded as one of Britain's most successful female gymnasts, is a triple World Champion, six-time European Champion, and Commonwealth Champion. Her impressive career includes multiple accolades across international competitions, making her one of the most decorated British gymnasts of all time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now a brand ambassador at Gymfinity Kids, Beth along with the Gymfinity Kids Team, will host coaching sessions alongside a Q&A, giving fans and aspiring athletes the opportunity to hear her story and receive advice from a true elite gymnast.

Beth Tweddle

The event will feature multiple 15-minute coaching slots throughout the afternoon, with Beth personally working with children aged 4+, accommodating around 10 participants per session.

The sessions are free to attend and aim to get more young people moving, trying something new, and building confidence through sport. Visitors will also have the chance to meet Beth, take photos with her Olympic medal, and hear first-hand what it takes to compete at the highest level.

This special event is part of Liverpool ONE’s summer programme, with a packed line-up of free, family-friendly activities taking place throughout the school holidays. Highlights include the return of Tickle the Ivories piano festival, a city beach, live music, guided nature trails, and pop-up performances - all designed to bring people together and make the most of the open-air destination.

Beth Tweddle said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Gymnastics truly transformed my life - it gave me confidence, resilience, and countless opportunities. I’m passionate about giving something back by helping to nurture the next generation.

“It’s absolutely essential that young children are given the chance to try something new, stay active, and discover their spark. Liverpool ONE offers the perfect setting for events like this, bringing sport directly to families in the heart of the city.

“It’s wonderful to be back in Liverpool, working with young people at such an iconic destination - encouraging kids to get active and try something new.”

Donna Howitt, Place Strategy Director at Liverpool ONE, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re incredibly proud to welcome Beth Tweddle to Liverpool ONE. She’s an inspiration to so many and a brilliant ambassador for sport and healthy living.

“At Liverpool ONE, we’re passionate about supporting events that not only entertain but also encourage the wellbeing of young people. Beth’s visit offers a unique opportunity for local children to connect with sport and be inspired to move more, dream bigger and believe in themselves.”

“This event is part of a whole series of free events and activities taking place across the summer - from live music and pop-up performances to sport sessions and outdoor games, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. We look forward to welcoming families during summer.”

For more information please visit: https://www.liverpool-one.com/whats-on/