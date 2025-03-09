One Liverpool dad is changing outcomes for future generations through the power of foster care

After a 30-year career in retail, Steve Moss, 53, alongside wife Tina, decided to foster children who needed a loving and stable home after realising ‘what’s important’ in life.

In his youth Steve was convinced he was going to be a millionaire and spent his career chasing success and professional progress, but that all changed when he learnt about the shortage of foster parents in Liverpool and the incredible impact fostering can have.

Initially the Mosses planned on being respite foster parents providing breaks for full-time foster parents, but were so moved by the children they decided to foster full time. Tina works full time while Steve is the primary foster parent, and they foster two siblings aged nine and 12 with Liverpool agency Fostering People.Steve said: “When they first arrived, the youngest really struggled with emotional regulation—his anger would flare up in an instant, and bedtime was a nightly battle. But through patience, routine, and unwavering support, he’s now a confident, articulate boy who is thriving in school.

”Fostering has not only transformed the children’s lives but has also changed Steve, he said: “I spent so many years focused on making money, but this—this is what truly matters. It’s about giving back, creating stability, and shaping the future for these kids.

Steve and Tina Moss have loved every minute of their fostering journey and now want people to get involved

It’s the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done.For Steve, fostering is about the bigger picture, not just the impact his care has today, he said: “You’re not just changing one child’s life—you’re changing an entire future, their family, their opportunities. That impact lasts for generations.“To me, fostering isn’t just about giving a child a roof over their head. It’s about reprogramming years of trauma, teaching them how to trust, how to love, how to believe in themselves. I believe there is nothing more special or fulfilling than that, we just need more people to realise they can do the same.

”Now, Steve wants to raise awareness about the urgent need for more foster parents, he said: “This is not a temporary commitment—it’s life-changing. We need more people to step up and see fostering as the professional vocation that it is. It’s not just about changing a child’s life; it’s about reshaping entire futures.”Foster parents receive full training before welcoming children into their home and have the support of a supervising social worker and ongoing courses to keep them up-to-date on best practice.

For more information on becoming a foster parent in Liverpool to care for one of the 15,000 plus foster children in the northwest of the UK, visit www.fosteringpeople.co.uk or call 0800 077 8159.