One of West Africa's finest bands comes to Liverpool

The critically acclaimed Senegalese group Orchestra Baobab will play the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall this summer as part of a fundraising series of shows for the Africa Oyé festival.

With a historical mix of Afro-Cuban style, international pop, and traditional griot music, Orchestra Baobab are now embracing the 21st century with a renewed international fame, sure to get both old and young audiences dancing to their classic tunes in Liverpool.

Described by The Guardian as ‘one of West Africa’s most iconic musical acts’, Baobab’s show on June 15 is presented by Africa Oyé and Liverpool Philharmonic.

Following the announcement that there will be no Africa Oyé festival this year due to rising infrastructure costs, the ‘fallow year’ will see a number of shows put on by Oyé throughout the year to help raise funds for their 2026 edition.

Orchestra Baobab are known for their stunning live shows.

Paul Duhaney, Artistic Director of Africa Oyé, said: “We wanted to make sure we had a special concert for the summer of our fundraising season as we know there will be a lot of people missing the festival around that time. With Orchestra Baobab we’ve got a truly legendary band that captures that ‘Oyé’ Sefton Park sound and I’m delighted we could team up with the Philharmonic to make this happen”.

Orchestra Baobab themselves said: “We can’t wait to play at the iconic Philharmonic to celebrate the Africa Oyé festival. We can’t wait to premiere some of the new music live, and to introduce you to our new members”.

Orchestra Baobab plays the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on June 15 with doors opening at 7pm. Tickets are available from from the venue’s website.