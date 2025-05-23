Only one in ten drivers check tyres before long journeys yet they are major cause of all breakdowns in 2024 - National Highways Issues Bank Holiday Warning

Ahead of the May Bank Holiday, many drivers in the UK are underprepared for dealing with tyre issues, with only one in ten (13%) saying they check their tyre tread and 16% checking tyre pressure before going on a long journey.**

With over 48,000 breakdowns recorded during the months of May and June in 2024, and tyres one of the main causes of all breakdowns last year, National Highways want to remind drivers to complete the simple T.R.I.P. safety checks - Top-up, Rest, Inspect, and Prepare – before any car journeys this weekend. This advice aims to educate drivers on essential pre-journey checks. Alarmingly, one in five (22%) drivers admit they don’t know what checks to perform before a long trip.

A lack of knowledge and concerns about safety are the main reasons behind this uncertainty. Among those who feel unconfident, 41% cite not knowing what to look for and worrying about the implications for safety as their top concerns.

To bridge this knowledge gap, Kwik Fit and National Highways are offering free Car Care Evenings—available in both mixed and women-only formats. These sessions are designed to help drivers gain hands-on experience and build confidence in maintaining their vehicles.

Sheena Hague, National Highways’ Director of Road Safety, emphasized the importance of preparation:

“We know that a significant number of breakdowns can be prevented by a simple check of your car, and we want people to feel confident doing that. Car Care Evenings are an excellent way to increase your knowledge and help keep yourself and other road users safe.

Dan Joyce, Operations Director at Kwik Fit, added:

“We want everyone to be armed with the knowledge to carry out simple checks before travelling and reduce the likelihood of experiencing any car trouble on the road. Our free Car Care Evenings are a great way for drivers to get hands-on experience in making these checks and be confident that they are properly prepared for their trips.

With the roads expected to be busy, both organisations are encouraging drivers to take a few minutes to ensure their vehicles are safe and roadworthy—potentially saving themselves from delays, stress, and costly repairs.

For advice on pre-travel car checks, women’s only and mixed Car Care Evenings and for further information, drivers can visit kwik-fit.com.

For more information on the T.R.I.P. campaign, visit: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/road-safety/trip/.