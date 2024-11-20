Over £70,000 raised for children's hospice at homebuilder's annual ball

By Natalie Tomlinson
Contributor
Published 20th Nov 2024, 16:15 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 16:48 GMT
Redrow brought Hollywood glamour to Chester for its 9th annual charity ball.

Held at Chester Racecourse on Friday, November 8, the charity ball raised £74,511 for Claire House Children’s Hospice.

The event saw a live auction with a canvas painting raising £21,000 alone. The painting was created using a wheelchair as a brush by a group of children from the hospice, including Liam Ashton who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

“We raised an incredible amount of money for Claire House, I can’t thank everyone enough for their support and donations to this amazing hospice,” said Jason Newton, managing director at Redrow NW.

Dan (Claire House), Sheila Brickland and Emma Brickland (Eurogold) with the paintingDan (Claire House), Sheila Brickland and Emma Brickland (Eurogold) with the painting
“I’d like to thank everyone who attended, from our Redrow colleagues and their families, to our loyal sub-contractors and suppliers.”

Claire House Children’s Hospice, in Bebington, Wirral, helps seriously and terminally ill children and young adults to live life to the full by creating wonderful experiences and bringing back a sense of normality to family life.

By providing specialist nursing and end of life care, as well as emotional support, Claire House helps families through some of the toughest times of their lives.

For more information or to donate visit: www.clairehouse.org.uk

