Paramount Expands Liverpool Presence with Key Appointment

Paramount Block & Estate Management strengthens North West operations with new Strategic Property Manager and Liverpool office base.

Paramount Block & Estate Management (PBEM) has further strengthened its presence in Liverpool with the appointment of Sandra Zelca as Strategic Property Manager, following the opening of its new office at The Plaza, Old Hall Street.

Sandra joins from Plymouth Block Management, bringing a wealth of experience managing large-scale residential developments and leading on-site teams and contractors. Her appointment forms part of PBEM’s wider recruitment drive as the company continues to expand its operations across the North West.

Shaun Smith, Founder and Managing Director of PBEM, commented:

“Sandra was a stand-out candidate when we interviewed for this key role—her experience and technical expertise shone through during the recruitment process.

She clearly has the competency to manage the large and complex developments that form part of our portfolio, along with the experience of leading site teams and contractors. With a background in managing similar high-quality developments, Sandra is also well equipped to deliver the service levels expected by our clients and customers.”

He added:

“We have multiple live enquiries for potential new instructions in Liverpool, and it’s great to add someone with Sandra’s skills and knowledge to complement our existing team.

As a business, we have a strong vision and a clear five-year plan for sustainable growth. The appointment of Sandra in our Liverpool office is a positive step toward enhancing the value and service we offer to our clients and residents.”

Founded in 2018, PBEM has rapidly grown to a team of more than 12 professionals, managing a portfolio of over 4,000 units across approximately 100 developments in Wrexham, Chester, and Liverpool. The company is known for its transparent, responsive, and hands-on approach to block and estate management.