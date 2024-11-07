Parents struggling with tough conversations can now get help: New online course tackles everything from self-harm to vaping

Parents struggling to address sensitive topics like self-harm, bullying, and online safety with their children can now get support from a new online programme designed by experts.

New 15-course online parenting bundle launched by Merseyside-based Flourish, part of The Progress Group

Digital toolkit, designed by experts, aims to empower parents facing difficult conversations with teenagers

Courses cover topics such as mental health, substance abuse, and online safety

‘‘Empowered Parenting’ is a 15-course digital bundle equipping parents to confidently address crucial issues such as self-harm, online safety, bullying, and substance abuse.

Phil Hitchcox, Strategic Development Director at Flourish

Education and training specialists Flourish, based in Merseyside, has launched the package through its pioneering Click Learning platform.

Developed in collaboration with child psychology and education experts – youth worker and trainer Charlotte Gordon, and social worker and mindfulness teacher Elspeth Soutar - the programme empowers parents with straightforward advice on how to engage children in discussions they may be reluctant to have.

From ‘Path to Healing: Helping Your Child Overcome Self-Harm’ to ‘Digital Defences: Protecting Your Child Online’, the courses tackle real-life challenges faced by today’s families.

Parents are given bite-sized, practical strategies to handle these tough subjects and communicate effectively with their children.

Phil Hitchcox, Strategic Development Director at Flourish (pictured), said: “With more children facing challenges from mental health struggles to peer pressure, it’s vital for parents to have the right tools to engage in these conversations.

“Parenting today comes with unique challenges, and through this new Flourish programme, we are empowering parents to have the tough conversations that are crucial to their child’s development and well-being.”

Each course in the bundle includes interactive features and the format requires parents to master key concepts before moving on to the next topic.

With a subscription fee of £25 per year, the Empowered Parenting bundle provides unlimited access to all 15 courses for 12 months.

Parents can sign up through the website, and a ‘Refer a Friend’ discount is also available.

Flourish plans to expand the bundle in the future, adding courses that parents and children can complete together to foster open discussions.

For more details on the Empowered Parenting programme, visit flourish.co.uk/school-parents