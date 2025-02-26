Parents unite in opposition to the children’s wellbeing and schools bill

Parents, educators, children, and concerned members of the wider community are gathering on Saturday, 8th March, from 12pm to 3pm at St. George’s Plateau, Lime street, united in opposition to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill as part of a nationwide campaign to raise awareness and stop the bill. Also joining us are families protesting school fines, which is also a nationwide campaign.

This bill poses a direct threat to parental rights, home education freedoms, and the autonomy of families in making the best educational choices for their children to ensure that their needs are met.

Why we oppose this Bill:

Consent to Withdraw: The bill proposes that certain children, including those under investigation under Section 47 of the Children Act or those in special schools, require local authority consent to be withdrawn for home education. This undermines parental rights.

Introduction of a Compulsory Register: A de facto register already exists, as local authorities are informed when a child is deregistered. The proposed register will not identify “missing children” but instead create further bureaucratic obstacles.

Invasive Data Collection: Parents will be required to provide extensive personal information, including details of anyone involved in their child’s education. No other group in society is subject to such intrusive scrutiny.

Breach of Privacy Laws: The bill mandates education providers to share private data with the government without consent, violating Article 8 of the Human Rights Act 1998.

Lack of Genuine Support: The bill offers no meaningful support for Home Educators—only information-sharing dictated by local authorities, with no guarantees of resources or assistance.

Threats of School Attendance Orders & Criminal Convictions: Parents who do not comply risk receiving a School Attendance Order, and if fail to comply, risk potential criminal charges with a prison sentence of up to 51 weeks, further criminalising dedicated and responsible parents.

No Protections Against Local Authority Overreach: The bill fails to provide safeguards for families facing heavy-handed intervention, with little recourse for fair appeals.

Based on Misinformation: This bill has been presented to the public as a way to protect vulnerable children like Sara Sharif. However, these new regulations would unfortunately never have helped Sara, as she was already known to various officials but was tragically let down by the system as a whole. Furthermore, it risks endangering more children by repeating the failed approach of "track and trace" and registers, similar to a £250 million project launched in 2008 that was abandoned in 2009 due to its ineffectiveness. This raises concerns about the bill's actual impact and whether it truly addresses the root causes of child vulnerability.

Disproportionately and Adversely Affects SEND Children: The proposed bill restricts parental rights, increases state control, and imposes penalties that fail to consider a child’s unique and sometimes complex needs. It risks forcing SEND children into unsuitable placements by granting councils excessive discretion over what constitutes a "suitable education," potentially prioritising cost-saving over children’s best interests.

All state-funded schools, including academies will have to teach the national curriculum.

School Fines: Why we are calling for support for up to 10 days of term-time leave without fines:

For essential family time and rest

To consider children with SEND needs

For parents restricted by work schedules

For families in seasonal industries

Fines don’t solve the issue – they punish families. Punitive measures do not work.

We urge parents, educators, children, and supporters of educational freedom to attend this rally and make their voices heard. This bill affects the rights of all children, not just those currently in home education, as it takes away the freedom of choice.

We invite the media to attend and hear firsthand from parents, children, and advocates about why this bill must be stopped.