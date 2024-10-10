parkrun turns 20 with milestone celebration at Liverpool’s Princes parkrun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool’s Princes parkrun marked the 20th birthday of parkrun this weekend as the nation came together to celebrate 20 years of the charity.

Guy Roberts, Run Director & Co-Event Director for Princes parkrun, said: “It was amazing to celebrate 20 years of parkrun at Princes this Saturday, we had over 700 runners and 30 volunteers enjoy the day with us.

“parkrun has brought so much to the local community.

“It’s an amazing initiative that brings people together, whether it’s running, walking or volunteering, the community is always the most important thing.

Princes parkrun event team

“It’s been amazing to meet so many amazing people and see their journeys in the years I’ve been involved - Here’s to the next 20!”

Princes parkrun is one of the 2500 locations that parkruns take place in across 23 countries every single weekend.

The parkrun recently passed its 600th event and has allowed 28,528 finishers and 1308 volunteers to get active and out in their community.

There are now 10 million parkrunners registered across the world and the remarkable societal impact of parkrun has changed the lives of millions.

With celebrations across the nation, the man behind it all, Paul Sinton-Hewitt, was back at the very park in Teddington where he started the now global phenomenon, he said: “Twenty years ago, we started with just 13 runners and five volunteers in Bushy Park, united by a simple passion for running and community.

“Today, parkrun has grown into a global movement, with millions of participants in 23 countries.

“What began as a small gathering has become a powerful force for good, promoting health, happiness, and togetherness.

“I'm incredibly proud of how far we've come, and even more excited for the future as we continue to inspire people of all abilities to get moving, connect with others, and give back through the spirit of charity and community.”

parkrun is a charity that relies on the kindness of those who can and are able to donate, and the generosity of their partners and funders, parkrun will always be free to participate in, but it isn’t free to put on.

You can find your nearest event to run, walk, jog or volunteer at www.parkrun.org.uk