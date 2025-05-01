Persimmon Homes North West welcomes Hugh Baird College students for hands-on site visit
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The visit to Summerhill Park in Liverpool was part of Persimmon’s ongoing commitment to supporting the next generation of construction professionals. Students were welcomed onto a working site, where they engaged in hands-on learning under the supervision of experienced tradespeople.
From gaining valuable industry knowledge to getting an understanding of key techniques, the students saw up-close the skills required to construct high-quality, energy-efficient homes.
A highlight of the day was seeing second-year Persimmon apprentice Corey take the lead in demonstrating how to set out a corner and supervising the students on site.
Nici Milner, Apprentice Manager at Persimmon Homes North West, said:
"Apprentices are crucial to the future of the industry and it was great to welcome students from Hugh Baird College to Summerhill Park. Being able to support the next generation of tradespeople is such a rewarding part of my job and seeing our own apprentice Corey take on a leading role was fantastic.
“The feedback we’ve had from students has been extremely positive and we’re looking forward to working with the college to arrange similar opportunities in the future.”
Based in Liverpool, Hugh Baird College offers a wide range of vocational courses, including construction trades, and is committed to preparing students for skilled employment through industry partnerships and practical experience.
Lesley Weir, Business Development Manager at Hugh Baird College, said:
“We have maintained a longstanding and fruitful partnership with Persimmon Homes, supporting their apprenticeship recruitment efforts and collaborating closely with their workforce to enrich our curriculum with the latest industry trends. This collaboration has enabled our students enrolled in full-time construction programs to gain invaluable work experience across two new housing sites in Merseyside.
“Through this partnership, our learners have been exposed to cutting-edge practices and technologies in the construction industry, significantly enhancing their practical skills and employability. This hands-on experience has provided them with a comprehensive understanding of real-world construction processes, project management, and site safety protocols.”