Plan ahead for a later summer move to a new home in Warrington

With work on new homes in Warrington progressing well and the first residents soon to move in, Anwyl Homes is highlighting the advantages of buying off plan.

In January the homebuilder’s plans for 157 new homes, as part of the wider Omega scheme regenerating the former 600-acre RAF Burtonwood airbase, were approved by Warrington Borough Council.

Construction at Eagles Green started soon after and a sales centre opened in April.

Anwyl area sales manager Amy Houlihan said: “We’ve taken a number of reservations from people who are keen to move to Eagles Green and are looking forward to welcoming the first residents in late summer. We also have a strong database of potential purchasers, including many who have a property to sell before they can commit to buying here.

A CGI of new Anwyl homes at Eagles Green, Warrington

“As we’re building bespoke designed homes, exclusive to Warrington, some people are waiting to see the show homes which are due to launch towards the end of September. The reality is we’re building 12 different house types and it’s not practical to open an example of each one.

“We’d encourage buyers to explore the development via our website and visit the sales centre where the friendly team will be able to guide them through the site plan and floor plans for the various house types. They’re also welcome to visit our other developments to appreciate the quality and finish of our homes.”

Eagles Green will provide 118 private sale homes, the names of which were inspired by the local area.

Current prices range from £289,995 for a two-bedroom semi-detached Sankey up to £714,995 for a five-bedroom detached Walton.

“The housing mix at Eagles Green offers broad appeal. As we’re in the early stages of the development, there’s something for almost every type of home buyer and budget,” Amy added.

“Studying the site plan is a great way to identify exactly which home you want to purchase. If it’s not yet released for sale, you may be able to make an early bird reservation, giving you first refusal on a home coming up for release. Buying off plan also means being able to customise your home inside, choosing things like the finish of the kitchen and the bathroom and then sitting back while we install them. There’s no need to source quotes from tradespeople, you won’t have to live around the work or make do with something someone else has chosen. Your new home will be exactly how you want it.”

Homes at Eagles Green will include improved accessibility requirements and electric vehicle charging points, with heating and hot water provided via air source heat pumps.

The master plan for the wider Omega scheme, of which Eagles Green is part, includes a two-form entry primary school, 35-acre country park and a commercial hub. These are all complete and operational providing excellent amenities for residents.

The sales centre is open Monday from noon to 5.30pm and Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 5.30pm.