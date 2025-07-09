Planning Application Submitted for Major Employment Development in Warrington

Network Space Developments has submitted an outline planning application for the redevelopment of the former Cadent Gas Works site on Winwick Road, Warrington.

The proposed scheme can deliver up to 100,000 sq ft of high-quality employment space, supporting a range of industrial and business uses (Use Classes E(g)(ii)(iii), B2 and B8), with ancillary office accommodation.

The development, located just north of Warrington town centre, has excellent access to the regional motorway network and is designed to meet the growing demand for modern, flexible multi-let industrial workspace across the North West.

Joe Burnett, Director at Network Space Developments, commented: “We are excited to bring forward these proposals for the Winwick Road site, which will transform a redundant brownfield site into a thriving employment hub for Warrington. Our vision is to deliver high-quality, sustainable workspace that meets the needs of modern businesses and supports local jobs and investment. We are positively engaging with Warrington Council, and other stakeholders to shape a scheme that will deliver long-term benefits for the area.”

Winwick Road aerial

The planning application was supported by planning consultants Spawforths. Other members of the project team include GWB Associates, AEW Architects, Stantec, RPS Group for heritage assessments, Pennine Ecology and Richard Eaves for landscape design. Alex Palfreyman at Savills and Jon Thorne at B8RE have been appointed as agents to market the development.

Network Space Developments, with a track record of delivering nearly 10 million square feet of industrial property since 1982, is committed to creating sustainable, long-term value for the region. With over 700,000 sq ft of consented MLI space in the pipeline, Network Space Developments has several sites due to come forward over the next 12 to 18 months.

The company recently delivered the highly regarded 206,000 sq ft Broadheath Network centre, a 25-unit multi-let industrial estate in south Manchester. Following a series of very positive lettings, the scheme was sold in December 2024 to M7/Oxford for £47 million.

More recently, Network Space Developments has commenced works at Coda at City Works in east Manchester. That scheme will deliver a further 75,000 sq ft of prime multi-let industrial space as part of Network Space’s highly successful and long-standing City Works project. The team is actively looking to reinvest and continues to seek new land and redevelopment opportunities across the north of England to grow its industrial portfolio.