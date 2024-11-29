Poetry is Making a Comeback

Forget the dead poet’s society. A Liverpool born and bred bard has successfully recovered the popularity of real verse – poetry that makes sense to the reader.

​The poetry of Michael Walsh, which he describes as ‘painting pictures with words’ stunned poetry pundits when in one city alone his collections sold in their thousands.An incredible 3,000 copies of his copies of A Sea Veneer of Liverpool and Believing of Liverpool cleared the shelves at the turn of the millennium.

Now retired, and encouraged by a fantastic following on social media, he has published and added to his compilations on Amazon and LULU online booksellers. Waterstones, W H Smiths and the Merseyside Maritime Museum are expected to stock his books.

Michael, an ex-Merchant Navy seaman, has since added All I Ask is a Tall Ship and Forty Shades of Verse to his Amazon and LULU accounts.

A Sea Veneer of Liverpool

The Liverpool bard has received tributes from Susan Lee, the editor of the Women’s section of the Liverpool Echo and Sir​ Ken Dodd who needs little introduction.

Bernard Cooper, Editor of the Guild of Master Craftsmen’s periodical is unstinting in his praise of Michael Walsh’s verse. ‘You are doing for Liverpool what Robert Service did for the Yukon.’