Popular Liverpool local serves up brand-new look and menu

O’Neill’s located on Hanover Street has welcomed back pub-goers back following an extensive three-week refurbishment, giving the Merseyside pub an exciting new look.

Boasting a brighter, more modern look, the renovation has seen the pub undergo a complete transformation.

In the vibrant heart of Liverpool, O’Neill’s Hanover Street offers the best of Irish hospitality combined with a great, friendly atmosphere. Whether it is catching up with old friends for drinks or unwinding with colleagues over cocktails after a long day, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy a fantastic night out.

Renowned as a hub for live sport and music, the new O’Neill’s Hanover Street is open every day from 10am and offers a delicious food menu for visitors to enjoy in the easy-going pub.

O'Neill's Hanover Street

Guests can tuck into all the pub favourites, from mix-and-match small plates such as Colcannon Poppers, Guinness® Dirty Fries to Hot & Kickin’ Chicken Bites with a Ballymaloe dip, as well as an array of beers to try. Breakfast is served every day from 10am till 12pm every day. Food from the main menu is served every day from 12pm till 9pm every day.

Commenting on the pub’s fresh look, Assistant Manager, Chloe Hodgson, said: “As a key part of Liverpool’s nightlife, we’re thrilled to have given our pub a new lease of life and we’re really excited to show guests our big changes.

“Whether you’re looking for a pint and something tasty with mates for lunch or a spot to dance the weekend away, our pub has it covered.”

O’Neill’s Hanover Street shows the best of live sport including the Premier league, international rugby and selected GAA with plenty of access to sports channels.

O'Neill's Hanover Street

The venue has live music from late afternoon which are all listed on the ‘What’s On’ page on the O’Neill’s Hannover Street’s website.

Four-legged friends are also welcome at O’Neill’s Hanover Street as the pub is dog-friendly. Water is available on request to ensure they are as comfortable as their owners.

For more information upcoming live music/live sports, or to make a booking at the new look for O’Neill’s Hanover Street please visit their website.