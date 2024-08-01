Praise for 'happy and nurturing' Liverpool school from OFSTED

By Caroline WalkerContributor
Published 1st Aug 2024, 11:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Cavendish View School in Liverpool, part of Salutem Care and Education, has been rated ‘Good’ by the independent regulator Ofsted.

Cavendish View is an independent provision for early years (aged 4-5) and primary (5+) pupils within the Merseyside area who have a variety of SEND diagnoses.

The inspector noted that ‘Pupils’ well-being is at the heart of the school’s work. Staff are highly committed to supporting pupils through a range of excellent strategies and approaches that help pupils to feel safe and secure.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report also stated that ‘The school combines appropriate therapeutic support, a curriculum designed around pupils’ needs and strong relationships with parents and carers to help pupils achieve well.’

Teaching at Cavendish SchoolTeaching at Cavendish School
Teaching at Cavendish School

Charlotte Liley, Head Teacher at Cavendish View School, said: “This report is testament to the dedication and care of everyone at the school. We aim to achieve the best outcomes for every child in school. Focussing on providing a person-centred approach to meet the needs of each individual.”

“It is great to see this feedback from Ofsted, which validates and recognises the hard work and positive impact we have on our children”.John Godden, Chief Executive at Salutem Care and Education, said: “I am proud of Charlotte and everyone at Cavendish View School.

Our core values centre around providing a safe place and fulfilling opportunities for all the children we support, enabling them to attain the best possible outcomes and this is what the team is achieving.”

Related topics:OfstedLiverpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.