Praise for 'happy and nurturing' Liverpool school from OFSTED

Cavendish View School in Liverpool, part of Salutem Care and Education, has been rated ‘Good’ by the independent regulator Ofsted.

Cavendish View is an independent provision for early years (aged 4-5) and primary (5+) pupils within the Merseyside area who have a variety of SEND diagnoses.

The inspector noted that ‘Pupils’ well-being is at the heart of the school’s work. Staff are highly committed to supporting pupils through a range of excellent strategies and approaches that help pupils to feel safe and secure.’

The report also stated that ‘The school combines appropriate therapeutic support, a curriculum designed around pupils’ needs and strong relationships with parents and carers to help pupils achieve well.’

Teaching at Cavendish School

Charlotte Liley, Head Teacher at Cavendish View School, said: “This report is testament to the dedication and care of everyone at the school. We aim to achieve the best outcomes for every child in school. Focussing on providing a person-centred approach to meet the needs of each individual.”

“It is great to see this feedback from Ofsted, which validates and recognises the hard work and positive impact we have on our children”.John Godden, Chief Executive at Salutem Care and Education, said: “I am proud of Charlotte and everyone at Cavendish View School.

Our core values centre around providing a safe place and fulfilling opportunities for all the children we support, enabling them to attain the best possible outcomes and this is what the team is achieving.”