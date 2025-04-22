Princesses & Pirates to takeover Gulliver’s World for May bank holiday weekend

By Eve Worthington
Contributor
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 10:08 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 10:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
High adventure awaits families at Gulliver’s World for the early May bank holiday as the theme park plays host to a colourful array of princesses and pirates.

The resort in Warrington is gearing up for its annual Princess & Pirate Bank Holiday Weekend Takeover, with tickets for the event from May 3 to May 5 starting at £25 per person per day (if booked online at least two days in advance).

The weekend will see treasure treats, fancy dress events, themed activities and much more, with Buddy Barnacle taking to the stage with some swashbuckling songs and Princess Gilly making special appearances each day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be the popular Princess & Pirate Parade, for which everyone is invited to wear their best pirate or princess costume – and yes, grown-ups, can join in too!

A previous Princess and Pirate weekend at Gulliver’s.A previous Princess and Pirate weekend at Gulliver’s.
A previous Princess and Pirate weekend at Gulliver’s.

Craig Clews, resort director at Gulliver’s World, said: “We can’t wait to welcome all the wonderful princesses and pirates to the park over the bank holiday weekend. It is such a lovely family event, and we hope to see lots of mums and dads – and grandparents! – getting into the fancy dress spirit as well as enjoying our brand new Land of Oz area which is absolutely fantastic!”

All the usual rides, attractions, shows and activities will be on offer during Princess & Pirate Weekend, including The Wriggler, The Pirate Ship, Desperado Drop, Togo Tower, and those amazing animatronic dinosaurs.

If you would like to make your visit to Gulliver’s World even more magical, you can book for a Princess & Pirate Sleepover and stay in the park’s award-winning themed accommodation, with Princess Suites and Pirate Suites (and more) available at The Gulliver's Hotel & Lodgings.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit the website.

Related topics:PiratesWarrington
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice