Professional footballers back new nutrition education platform for females

When the team behind the Female Football Nutrition Network (FFNN) began sharing advice on their Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/femalefootballnutrition/ in the summer, they never could have imagined the interest it would generate within the football community.

“Of course we hoped it would be popular – we were so keen to get the education out there for girls and women to understand how to fuel themselves properly for the game they love. But building the page to over 1,300 followers before we’ve even launched our app has been incredible to see. And we’re thrilled to have pro players like Kirsty Hanson, Martha Harris and Millie Turner backing what we’re doing,” explained Aimee Ellen O’Keeffe, a co-founder of FFNN and Liverpool local.

Aimee brings her wealth of experience as the former Performance Nutritionist for Manchester United Women’s team to this practical, science-backed educational nutrition platform specifically designed for women and girls participating in football.

Kirsty Hanson, Aston Villa Women Midfielder and Scotland International, has no doubt that Aimee’s involvement in this project will make a huge impact on the women and girls looking to better understand performance nutrition. “Aimee is one of the best nutritionists around, she’s not just good at her job but she’s an all-round great person which made it easier to work with her. She knew what type of player I am - being explosive and taking longer to recover plus I’m a snacker. She helped me massively with tips and recipes to help me eat and fuel the best way possible so I could perform at my best.”

From left to right, Dr James Morehen, Aimee O’Keeffe, Evan Bailey

Martha Harris, full-back for Birmingham City and former England International, echoes Kirsty’s sentiments, “I never fully understood the importance of nutrition until working with Aimee during my time at Manchester United. I really think it improved my performances in both matches and training having that knowledge, trust and relationship with food that Aimee instilled. She’s still the first person who I reach out to even now, four years down the line, so it’s great that others will be able to do the same through this app.”

Millie Turner, Manchester United Women defender and England Lioness, explains why nutrition education is so important, “As someone who has struggled to maintain a steady weight during the playing season, Aimee helped me understand the importance of fuelling properly and helped me find ways to maintain that. Now I feel more confident with what I need to perform at my best, week in and week out.”

Joining Aimee is Dr. James Morehen and Evan Bailey. James is England Men’s Performance Nutritionist at The Rugby Football Union. With over 10 years of experience, he spent four years at The Football Association with England Football and 18 months with the Lionesses. Evan has spent the past two years working with youth athletes, teaching them the importance of performance nutrition. His current role with Birmingham City FC as the Lead Academy Nutritionist focuses on promoting positive fuelling habits among players, parents and host families.

Together, these three experts have crafted the FFNN platform to be the ultimate resource for female footballers. The FFNN provides science-backed education, expert advice and a supportive community. Members will have access to regular webinars, practical advice for pre-match preparation and post-game recovery, recipes, guest speakers, 1-1 consultations and much more, all designed to help them power up their game.

Membership is priced at a lifetime pre-launch offer of £14.99 a month if signed up before launch and offers a wealth of knowledge, designed to enhance both individual and team performance through proper nutrition. With the FFNN, female athletes will be able to make informed choices and build fuelling habits that will benefit them on and off the pitch.

For more information and to join the Female Football Nutrition Network, visit https://www.instagram.com/femalefootballnutrition/ until the app download goes live. For those signing up to the app from Monday 28th October, membership will increase to the standard monthly membership fee of £19.99.