Prospect Homes go above and beyond for Burscough buyer

SPECIAL adaptations by the Prospect Homes team enabled Linda Mitchell to move into a fully accessible home in Burscough.

After being diagnosed with Parkinsons in 2020, Linda wanted to move from Liverpool to be closer to her sister and knew her new home had to be suitable for her condition.

The neurodegenerative condition affects the brain and causes movement problems, such as tremor, stiffness and slowness.

A new build home was the perfect solution for Linda as it wouldn’t need any work doing once she moved in. Prospect Homes wanted to ensure Linda’s home was fully accessible and added in some adaptations to make Linda’s life easier.

Linda Mitchell in her new Prospect home

Linda is now settling into her three-bedroom semi-detached Barton at Bridgemere in Burscough.

Linda said: “The team have added in a ramp from the back door so I don’t have to worry about getting up and down the step, they’ve added in a handrail up the stairs and I’ve got a lovely walk in shower in the main bathroom instead of a bath that would be difficult to get in and out of.

“The Prospect team have been amazing from start to finish. In fact, aside from the location of Bridgemere being a huge selling point, it was the care of the sales team that really persuaded me to buy a Prospect home.”

Bridgemere is located next to the Leeds and Liverpool Canal and just a 10-minute walk along the towpath into Burscough town centre.

The ramp that was installed by Prospect Homes

Linda has organised a sponsored step count to raise money for the Parkinson‘s Centre for Integrated Therapy which is based in the University of Kent. Linda recently visited the unique treatment and research centre that offers tailored non-drug therapies and a research programme to better understand and support those living with Parkinson’s disease. Her walk, that start from Bridgemere, head along the tow path make the most of the area surrounding her new home.

Bridgemere’s show homes, including a four-bedroom detached Cleveley, are open seven days a week from 10am-5pm. To find out more information call 01704 468388 or visit www.prospecthomes.co.uk/new-homes/bridgemere for more information.