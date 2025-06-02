£10,000 community fund launched in Widnes

By Natalie Tomlinson
Contributor
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 12:36 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 13:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A new community fund has been launched, offering £10,000 in funding to support local groups, schools, charities, and worthy causes in Widnes.

This fund aims to empower and strengthen the community by providing financial aid to projects that make a difference. Its launch comes ahead of the opening of Redrow’s two developments in the area; Mill Green Meadows and Oak Brook Manor later this year.

Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director at Redrow (NW), said: “We want to hear about all the wonderful community work that is taking place in Widnes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The fund is open to all not-for-profit groups working within or serving Widnes, with £10,000 available to support local initiatives. Community is at the heart of where people choose to live, and we hope this fund will help strengthen connections, support meaningful projects, and make a lasting impact in Widnes.”

Past community fund recipients Jenny Spencer from Just Drop in with Redrow's Georgia ParkesPast community fund recipients Jenny Spencer from Just Drop in with Redrow's Georgia Parkes
Past community fund recipients Jenny Spencer from Just Drop in with Redrow's Georgia Parkes

Previous Redrow funding across the North West has helped schools, charities, youth groups, sports teams and individuals at the very heart of the community, providing a range of resources.

Set on the edge of Widnes, within easy reach of Liverpool and Manchester and surrounded by scenic countryside, Oak Brook Manor and Mill Green Meadows will enjoy the best of all worlds.

This developments will offer three-four and five-bedroom Heritage Collection homes close to amenities including supermarkets, pubs and restaurants.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To find out more about Redrow’s voluntary £10,000 Widnes Community Fund and to download an application form see: redrow.co.uk/widnes-community-fund

The deadline for applications to be completed is midnight on Thursday, 31 July 2025.

Related topics:North West
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice