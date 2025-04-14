£18k boost for first time buyers in Maghull

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Countryside Homes is offering a 5% financial boost at its Eastbrook Village development.

Countryside Homes is offering £18,600 to help first time buyers step onto the property ladder at Eastbrook Village in Maghull*.

Those interested in the four-bedroom Dunham house type - available at Eastbrook Village for £372,000 - will receive £18,600 to use in any way they want. This is a chance for new buyers to supplement their deposit, lower their mortgage payments or enhance the fixtures and fittings in their home with specification upgrades.

New buyers can also use some of the money to cover the higher stamp duty rates which recently came into effect from the government. From 1st April, the first-time buyers’ threshold reverted to £300,000 from £425,000. This means many hoping to buy their first home will now have to pay 5% on any amount over £300,000 in stamp duty tax - fees from which they were previously exempt.

Eastbrook Village in Maghull, Merseyside, has proved particularly popular with first time buyers since its launch in 2022. In response, 5 Star housebuilder, Countryside Homes has launched a financial boost aimed at helping more people kickstart the house-buying journey.

Gemma Hardy, Managing Director at Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, commented: “We know it’s a challenge for first time buyers to step onto the property ladder. We’re always exploring ways to make homeownership more achievable for new buyers and our 5% financial boost incentive will enable more people to fulfil their dream of owning a home.

“Buyers have the freedom to use the money in a way that best suits their circumstances - whether that be increasing their deposit contribution, paying stamp duty fees or carrying out an upgrade within the home itself.

“Since we launched Countryside Homes at Eastbrook Village, we’ve welcomed a large proportion of first time buyers keen to take advantage of the development’s high quality homes and convenient location close to Liverpool city centre. I’m looking forward to seeing many more first time buyers take advantage of the boost.”

Eastbrook Village offers a range of three and four bedroom homes, with prices starting at £315,000.

*T&Cs apply, the 5% financial boost is available on selected plots only.

To find out more about Eastbrook Village, visit the website.