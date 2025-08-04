Purina calls on organisations in Liverpool to apply for £170,000 grant

Leading pet care company Purina is calling on organisations in Liverpool to apply for its BetterWithPets Prize, with £170,000 (€200,000) of vital funding on offer.

The Prize aims to support local organisations working to improve the health and wellbeing of people in vulnerable situations through the pet-human bond.

Organisations in Liverpool are encouraged to apply for the chance to access a community of past winners to share expertise and best practice, alongside a share of a two-year grant of £170,000.

The BetterWithPets Prize forms part of Purina’s commitment to improve the health and wellbeing of one million people in vulnerable situations by 2030, through the power of the pet-human bond.

It also follows recent research from Purina which found 91% of adults in the North West believe humans share a special bond with their pets, while 91% of pet owners in the region say their pet has helped them when feeling vulnerable and well over half (57%) admit to feeling a stronger bond with their pet than their family and friends.

First launched in 2018, the BetterWithPets Prize has helped previous winners from the UK to grow and support even more individuals in their communities, including Pets as Therapy who facilitate pet visits to hospitals, schools and prisons to provide a mental health boost to communities, and StreetVet, who provide veterinary care for the pets of people experiencing homelessness.

Commenting on the Prize, Steven Wibberley, Chief Executive at Pets As Therapy, said: “Thanks to the funding from Purina, we’ve been able to expand our work, recruit more staff to help our volunteers, and develop our data systems to make sure even more people can get out with their pets, spreading the moments of magic.”

Jade Statt, Co-Director at StreetVet, added: “Through the BetterWithPets Prize, we were able to fund and start the project, and the Prize also gives you access to a community of like-minded organisations and Purina’s valuable expertise.”

This year, Purina is especially interested in hearing from organisations in Liverpool who work with assistance dogs to support those with physical or mental conditions, those who offer animal-assisted therapies, and groups providing pet companionship for the elderly.

Calum Macrae, Regional Director of Purina UK&I, said: "We know there is magic in the pet-human bond that can affect positive change in the world around us. We’ve seen firsthand how inspiring and life-changing the work of our partners is, and we hope to support even more brilliant organisations through this next edition of the BetterWithPets Prize.

“If you’re an organisation or entrepreneur making a real difference to people’s health with the support of pets, we’d love to hear from you and invite you to join our dynamic network of changemakers!”

Applications for the BetterWithPets Prize are now open and will close on Friday 12th September. For more information on the terms and conditions and to enter, please visit Purina.

Entries will then be judged by an expert panel against criteria such as the organisations’ mission, innovation, impact and organisational structures.