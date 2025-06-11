Pyroguard joins new umbrella brand Saverto: svt Group realigns international brand strategy

The svt Group, a leading provider of passive fire protection solutions, is restructuring its international brand architecture by introducing Saverto as its new umbrella brand, under which Pyroguard will now operate.

This strategic move reinforces Pyroguard’s global position in the sector of fire safety glass and establishes a cohesive, future-oriented brand landscape for passive fire protection across international markets.

Brand Identity and Market Positioning

The name Saverto is derived from “to save” and “to avert,” encapsulating the core values of the product division: safety, reliability, and structured solutions. The new brand architecture enhances Saverto’s international visibility, providing customers with clear orientation, a distinct market position, and direct access to trusted product brands across all segments.

Pyroguard Within the Saverto Brand Portfolio

As a specialist for fire safety glass, Pyroguard contributes over 40 years of expertise to the Saverto brand network and assumes a central role as a core brand. As part of the rebranding, its affiliation with the new brand architecture will be subtly reflected—such as through an additional design element in the logo. Pyroguard will continue to operate in the market with its existing portfolio, familiar contacts, and established services. The former holding company, Technical Fire Safety Group, will now operate under the name Saverto UK Ltd.

Executive Statements

“With Saverto, we are establishing a strong and cohesive platform for our portfolio of product brands. The new structure enhances visibility and provides our customers with clear orientation”, states Jens Reiners, CEO of Saverto and svt.

“The introduction of the unified umbrella brand Saverto marks a significant step forward. By bringing together well-established brands, we are creating new opportunities for our customers and laying the foundation for continued, sustainable growth”, comments Neil Tilsley, COO Saverto Glazing.