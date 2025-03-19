Rainford High students deliver a ‘spooktacular’ performance of The Addams Family

Rainford High students thrilled audiences with a delightfully ‘creepy and kooky’ production of The Addams Family, following four sold-out performances.

In February, students took to the stage and brought the quirky, lovable Addams family to life in spectacular fashion.

Under the expert direction of Helen Abbott, curriculum manager for drama at the school, the talented cast delivered standout performances, with Sasha Giblin embodying the suave and charming Gomez Addams, while Charlotte Grange dazzled as the elegantly eerie Morticia Addams.

The show also featured Katie Carlyon as the delightfully dark Wednesday Addams, Sophie Martindale as the mischievous Pugsley, and Jamie Leahey, who brought endless laughs as the lovable Uncle Fester.

Skyla Farrelly took on the role of grandma, Simeon Matthews played Lurch, whilst Sam Barlow, Natasha Wilde and George Haggerty played Mal Beineke, Alice Beineke and Lucas Beineke, respectively.

The audience was treated to incredible vocals, eye-catching costumes, and some truly magical stage effects that made the whole experience unforgettable.

One audience member said they were completely spellbound by the performance.

Behind the scenes, the student-led lighting, sound, and backstage crews worked tirelessly alongside the staff band and creative team to create the eerie world of the Addams family.

George, who played Lucas Beineke, said: “As a member of the Addams family cast it is very inclusive, it feels like family.”

Natasha, who played Alice Beineke, added: “This is my first year as a main part within the cast and I have felt really supported.”

Sixth form student, Joel Chilvers, who was responsible for the lighting, said: "This is my last show, I have been doing the lights since Year 7, and I have enjoyed every minute! I am now leaving it in the capable hands of some Year 9 students."

The cast and crew also delivered an exclusive performance to pupils from Rainford Brooke Lodge Primary School and Billinge Chapel End Primary School, who are also part of the Everyone Matters Schools Trust.

Principal of Rainford High, Mr Ian Young, was overcome with pride as he watched the show on the opening night. He commented: “It’s been fantastic to witness all the hard work come together so seamlessly. The talent, energy, and dedication from everyone involved have been outstanding!"

“We’ve received rave reviews from everyone who attended. It’s been another successful year for Rainford High’s performing arts department, and we can’t wait to see what they do next!”