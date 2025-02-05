Rainhill High Careers Day sets students up for career success in St Helens and beyond

This week, Rainhill High School, St Helens, hosted its annual Careers Day, inspiring pupils to aim high and explore a diverse range of career paths. This highly anticipated event connected pupils with a wide range of professionals, including businesses, education providers, employers, apprenticeships and employment initiatives.

The day was a resounding success, with over/almost 1,000 students attending to gain inspiration and advice.

For the Year 9s, who are choosing their GCSE options, the day was a chance for them to work out which qualifications will best support them in the future, and the pupils in Year 10 were able to get ideas for their chosen work experience at the end of the school year.

For Year 11 pupils, the event provided an invaluable opportunity to reflect on their next steps as the deadlines for selecting colleges and sixth forms approaches. For many, it also served as a timely source of motivation, encouraging them to focus and work diligently toward achieving the exam results necessary for their chosen pathways.

Calum, from MSB Solicitors, enjoyed talking to the students about the career paths he and the sector offer to school leavers. He said “the students today were very well-informed about potential career routes. They certainly kept us on our toes with their insightful questions.

There were so many different employers, universities and colleges here today- I wish we had an event like this when I was at school!” David, from the King’s Trust (formerly the Princes Trust) was also keen to share his experiences, and expressed “thanks to Rainhill for inviting us to their careers fair - we had a great time and was lovely to see so much engagement from the pupils with the different stalls. We are looking forward to coming back soon to speak again to students about our projects.”

Apprenticeships are increasingly a popular choice for students who want to ‘earn while they learn’ and Jan, from Knowsley Apprenticeships, was clearly impressed with their knowledge. She said “the students here certainly know their stuff about Apprenticeships! It was great to speak to young people so enthusiastic about their future options.”

A more personalised approach was provided alongside the general careers fair, with pupils who expressed an interest in a specific sector matched with relevant employers. Sports students were paired with representatives from Elite Sports and LFC Coaches, who offered firsthand insights into the opportunities within professional sports coaching and athletic development.

Students exploring careers in health and social care engaged with a supportive living employer, who outlined various routes into the sector. Civil Engineering students were matched with experts from ARUP, a leading global engineering firm. This session delved into the diverse opportunities within the field, from infrastructure design to sustainable development,

These tailored pairings were made possible through a collaborative effort by the school, which reached out to parents and the local community for support. This initiative encouraged individuals from various sectors to share their expertise with students. The resulting activities included interactive workshops, engaging talks, and Q&A sessions.

This year also saw an increase in apprenticeship providers at the event, recognising the increasing popularity of this path among students as an alternative to traditional employment routes. The school also used local labour market information to ensure the event reflects the thriving industries and sectors in the region, helping to prepare students for potential careers in their local area.

Students participating in the general Careers Day were encouraged to visit specific stands, interact with providers, and ask targeted questions tailored to their year group. The aim was to ensure that each student left the event with valuable insights and a clear takeaway to support their future planning.

Ruth, a Y9 student, is set to pursue a career in criminal psychology and was keen to seek out bespoke advice. She said “I know I want to become a criminal psychologist and today I spoke with several colleges and universities to find out which courses I could study in the local area”

Meanwhile, Jack, a Y11 student – who was undecided about his immediate future, said “I was undecided about whether I wanted to go to college or get an apprenticeship next year but after speaking to colleges today I now have a plan, I’m off to finish my application now!”

Mr Peter Roberts, Assistant Principal at Rainhill, said that the aim of the event is to raise aspirations and broaden horizons: “We believe it’s important to showcase a range of career paths and industries for our students, helping them to envision themselves as part of a wider world,” he said.

He added: “In St Helens, it’s important to inspire students to see beyond their immediate surroundings, offering them the opportunity to explore new possibilities. By breaking down barriers, we empower all students – especially those facing disadvantage – to aim higher, dream bigger, and reach their full potential.”