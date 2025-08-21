Rainhill High School celebrates outstanding GCSE results and welcomes students into Sixth Form

Students and staff at Rainhill High School are celebrating today after receiving their GCSE results. The outcomes reflect the hard work, resilience, and commitment shown by pupils throughout their studies, supported by dedicated teachers, families, and the wider school community.

Highlights include:

64% of students achieved grades 9–4 in English and maths

19% of all GCSE grades awarded were 7–9 (equivalent to A–A*)

Several students achieved top grades across all their subjects

Headteacher Josie Thorogood said:

Some of Rainhill High School’s top achievers - Danielle F

“We are incredibly proud of our students’ achievements this year. These results are testament to their determination and the outstanding support provided by staff and families. We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to parents and carers for their unwavering encouragement throughout this journey. Today we celebrate not only the results, but also the exciting future that awaits our students as they continue their studies, many at Rainhill Sixth. As always, our community has shown what it means to learn, think, contribute, and care - values that underpin our mission of being ‘In pursuit of excellence’.”

Among the school’s top performers were Ellie P who gained 9 grade 9s and twin sister Lily P who gained 8 grade 9s. They described their results as ‘overwhelming and really exciting’ and will be going on to study at Rainhill Sixth Form. Their dad expanded on ‘overwhelming and exciting’ by adding ‘relieved’ at their achievements!

Danielle F who gained 7 grade 9s is also going on to Rainhill Sixth Form to study biology, chemistry and philosophy at A-level. She credited her mum for being her biggest support, whilst her mum expressed gratitude to Rainhill staff for ‘pushing and encouraging Danielle’.

Finley H was all smiles after proudly achieving 5 grade 9s and 4 grade 8s. He credited his friend Francesca as his biggest support during his time at Rainhill.

Some of Rainhill High School’s top achievers: Ellie and Lily P

Students are now set to take up places in the Rainhill Sixth Form this September, where they will pursue a wide range of A-level and vocational courses. The Sixth Form provides a well-established pathway into higher education, apprenticeships, and careers in fields including medicine, engineering, business and creative sectors.

Chair of Trustees, Mr David Boyer added:

“These results reflect the strength of teaching and learning at Rainhill High School. We are delighted that so many of our students are choosing to remain with us for the next stage of their education, and we look forward to supporting them as they achieve even greater success in the Sixth Form.”

Rainhill Sixth staff are excited to welcome the new Year 12 cohort in September and to continue providing the high-quality teaching, support, and opportunities that enable students to thrive.