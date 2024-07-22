Rainhill High School celebrates pupil's glowing achievements in sport with Jodie Cunningham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rainhill High School community celebrated its pupils’ fantastic sporting achievements at its annual Sports Presentation Evening with special guest, Warrington-born rugby professional Jodie Cunningham - now captain for local team, St Helens RLFC.

This popular event in the school calendar highlights the school’s values of ‘good sportsmanship and pursuit of excellence’. Proud families watched on as Jodie presented their children with trophies to mark their successes across a range of sports, including football, netball, athletics, cricket, gymnastics, dance, boxing, and rugby.

In the Rainhill School spirit of valuing all pupils, Mr Michael Wood, Head of PE, was keen to acknowledge every pupil. He reminded the audience “that success in sport is not just about winning medals, but about the lessons learned, the friendships forged, and the characters built along the way.” He encouraged pupils to “continue to embrace the spirit of excellence, both on and off the field.”

This year, two special ‘Overall Sports Girl’ and ‘Overall Sports Boy’ awards were given to Chloe Gallagher and Josh Hughes to acknowledge their all-encompassing sporting endeavours on and off the pitch. Sam Turner was this year’s winner of the Colin Charters Award for Sportsmanship, and was praised for showing “incredible resolve and amazing attitude and always putting his team first.”

After Mr Wood’s tributes, England Rugby League captain Jodie Cunningham congratulated the pupils for their accomplishments and shared stories from her rugby career. She acknowledged whilst there was still a long way to go in the development of women’s sport on the national and international stages, it was really encouraging to see so many inspirational female athletes in the room.

“School sports is always something that I have been really passionate about – and you never know if you’re inspiring the next Olympian or superstar of a sport that they haven’t even tried yet,” she said.

Jodie also acknowledged the importance of giving pupils and their families the opportunity to celebrate their successes: “Being part of this celebration and listening to all of the wonderful sports opportunities available at Rainhill High School has been inspirational. It’s obvious how the passion of their staff rubs off on their pupils and the community. The whole evening has been incredibly uplifting.”

Pupil Francesca Dykes-Swindell, a player in the girls’ Year 9/10 football team, agreed that her sports teachers played a huge part in their success: "It's been amazing to see how far we've come, and I think we should credit our successes to our fantastic coaches such as Miss Sumner. I know that football for women has come such a long way. It's such an exciting time to be a part of the game."

Rainhill Principal Josie Thorogood said:

“I am so proud of our children today. Tonight’s celebrations are also a testament to our talented PE team and how they encourage a culture of ‘excellence and sportsmanship’ here at Rainhill. I want to thank our parents and carers for their support and enthusiastic cheers on the sidelines. I also want to thank Jodie Cunningham for her inspirational speech. Together we must enable every child to experience a wide range of sports and promote active and healthy lifestyles and positive mental health. I want to thank those within our school community who encourage our pupils to embrace every aspect of school life.”