Rainhill Sixth Form and FEFA celebrate impressive student achievements on A-Level results day

It was a joyous day at Rainhill Sixth Form today as its students and families celebrated impressive A-level and Applied General results.

91% of students secured their preferred university place, above the national average, testament to their hard work and commitment. At A-level, 96% of students gained a pass grade or higher in all their subjects with strong progress in Biology, Chemistry, English Literature, French, German, Art Textiles, and Art Graphics. In Applied General qualifications, students achieved 100% high grades (a Merit or better) in Dance, Applied Science, Sports & Exercise Science, and Health & Social Care.

This year’s results build on last year’s success, reflecting the school’s ongoing commitment to academic excellence. Achievement at Rainhill and in partnership with FEFA (Fowler Education and Football Academy) continues to improve year-on-year, thanks to its talented and committed team of staff, small class sizes, tailored individual support and its enriched ‘super-curriculum’, designed to help students gain a deeper experience in their chosen subject areas.

The following students were given special mentions by Rainhill Sixth Form for outstanding academic performance:

Evan with his proud parents

● Alice Mottershead (A, A, B) who is heading off to the USA having secured a scholarship at Florida Tech (USA)

● Ned Brougham (A, B, B), going on to study a Music degree at the University of Manchester

● Samara Ball, (A, B, D), who has been awarded a place at the prestigious Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA)

● Ahmed Bashier, (A, B, B) who has a holding place to study Psychology at the University of Newcastle

Ellis & Shaun get their results

● Lydia Humphries, (B, B, Distinction*) studying Sport & Exercise Science at Manchester Metropolitan University

● Billy Jarvis, (A, B, Distinction), who has secured a place studying Fashion, Business and Promotion at the University of Salford.

● Alice Lee, (A, B, C) who has secured a place at the Manchester School of Theatre studying Drama and Contemporary Performance.

Ned was delighted with his results and said: “I really wanted to study Music at Rainhill, and it’s been fantastic – the teachers have been incredibly helpful. We’d all have been lost without them. I wouldn’t have gone anywhere else.”

Ellis and Shaun opening their results

Alice, who has secured a place at the Manchester School of Theatre, said: “I literally couldn’t have got my ‘A’ without my drama teacher, Mrs Renison. She’s been everything to me, and I can’t praise her enough for everything she does. Rainhill is also unbelievably good at activities outside the classroom – we put on a school show every year and we’ve been to New York twice. It’s developed me as a person.”

Headteacher Josie Thorogood said: “All of our students have done exceptionally well, and I couldn’t be more delighted. We are immensely proud of each one of them for their individual accomplishments this year, including the results accomplished through our partnership with FEFA and Liverpool Football Club. We are also proud that studying at Rainhill has allowed our students to pursue such an exciting array of career paths.

“Rainhill Sixth Form has a strong record of achievement over time for both A-level and Applied courses, and these successes show that our strength is in our size and our approach. Our staff provide exceptional pastoral as well as academic support, helping students with employability and preparing them for the best universities and their chosen career paths. Our smaller class size allows us to tailor teaching to the diverse needs of our students and importantly, helps them develop stronger relationships with their peers. We know our students grow in confidence and flourish due to the individual attention they receive.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Rainhill staff, parents and carers, for continuing to support and encourage our students. I’m sure they will all join me in congratulating our Class of 2024 and wishing them the very best for the future.”