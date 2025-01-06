Ready And Waiting: Merseyside Development With Modern Homes Available

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barratt Homes’ Pinewood Park development has several modern properties that are ready to move into to allow Formby property seekers to avoid the waiting game.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For buyers looking to avoid a lengthy house hunting process without the need to double and triple check a home for any renovations required, Barratt Homes is offering just the ticket to provide peace of mind.

A survey by What Mortgage reveals that 37% of homeowners said that buying a home was one of the most stressful events they’ve experienced; a perception that the leading housebuilder is keen to tackle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Homebuyers also reported that it took an average of 5.2 months from putting in an offer on a property to completing the purchase and getting the keys.

BM - 001 - Typical living room at Barratt Homes' Pinewood Park development

With schemes like Part Exchange available, the property chain is quicker than ever to navigate through, as Barratt Homes could take care of the sale of the customer's existing property, saving money on estate agents fees and avoiding a chain.

On select properties, like Plot 219’s Stambourne style home, Barratt Homes has included a new exciting offer. The housebuilder will either contribute up to £15,000 to customers' deposits, or offer Part Exchange for up to 105% of an existing property's current market value and pay the Stamp Duty on a new home.

These properties are located a short walk from the gorgeous Formby beach, and have been built to Barratt Homes’ innovative standards, with a variety of energy-saving features as standard and offers available for prospective buyers to cut their costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eco-friendly features such as argon-filled double glazing, efficient insulation and a wastewater heat recovery system, make Barratt homes up to 63% cheaper to run than second-hand homes, saving customers up to £2,200 a year on their energy bills.

BM - A double bedroom in the four bed Alderney style show home at Pinewood Park

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barrat Homes Manchester, said: “We are constantly trying to make the house hunting process simpler and easier for our customers, with the Part Exchange scheme and the variety of offers we have available.

“There are homes ready and available for those who want and need them, and we encourage anyone interested in taking advantage of these opportunities to come down to our sales centre and talk to our team.”

Now 95% sold, Pinewood Park currently has a range of three bedroom homes available from £300,000.

For more information, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Merseyside.