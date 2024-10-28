Real life grumpy cat named Lennon looking for a forever home
Named Lennon after the local Beatles legend, the pouting puss currently lives at Tails Animal Welfare in the city, and is hoping that a cat lover will take him in.
Feline expert Katie Gwilt, whose The Kat Lady business supports Tails Animal Welfare, said: "Don't be fooled by this grumpy face. Poor Lennon is around 6-8 years old and was picked up as a stray.
"He is actually a beautiful, relaxed boy not very needy and one who loves a good cosy bed and his favourite food. He is a chatty boy and would suit an indoor home or one with a safe outdoor space."
If you are interested in this overlooked boy do contact Tails Animal Welfare :
Email: [email protected]: 07575870887