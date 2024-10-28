Real life grumpy cat named Lennon looking for a forever home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This real life grumpy cat is looking for his happy forever home.

Named Lennon after the local Beatles legend, the pouting puss currently lives at Tails Animal Welfare in the city, and is hoping that a cat lover will take him in.

Feline expert Katie Gwilt, whose The Kat Lady business supports Tails Animal Welfare, said: "Don't be fooled by this grumpy face. Poor Lennon is around 6-8 years old and was picked up as a stray.

"He is actually a beautiful, relaxed boy not very needy and one who loves a good cosy bed and his favourite food. He is a chatty boy and would suit an indoor home or one with a safe outdoor space."

If you are interested in this overlooked boy do contact Tails Animal Welfare :