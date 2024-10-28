Real life grumpy cat named Lennon looking for a forever home

By Hayley OKeeffe
Contributor
Published 28th Oct 2024, 10:12 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 11:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
This real life grumpy cat is looking for his happy forever home.

Named Lennon after the local Beatles legend, the pouting puss currently lives at Tails Animal Welfare in the city, and is hoping that a cat lover will take him in.

Feline expert Katie Gwilt, whose The Kat Lady business supports Tails Animal Welfare, said: "Don't be fooled by this grumpy face. Poor Lennon is around 6-8 years old and was picked up as a stray.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He is actually a beautiful, relaxed boy not very needy and one who loves a good cosy bed and his favourite food. He is a chatty boy and would suit an indoor home or one with a safe outdoor space."

If you are interested in this overlooked boy do contact Tails Animal Welfare :

Email: [email protected]: 07575870887

Related topics:BeatlesEmail
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice