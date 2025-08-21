‘Remarkable year of academic achievement’ for The Salesian Academy of St John Bosco

Mrs Sue Bourgade, Headteacher, said: “Wow! This is an amazing set of results that mark a significant milestone for our school, capping off a remarkable year of academic achievement.

"Pupils have worked incredibly hard, and these outcomes reflect their dedication, the expertise of our staff, the support of our parents and the strength of our school community. The rise in attainment across so many subjects is a testament to the shared commitment to excellence."

This year’s results saw a notable improvement in the number of pupils achieving Grades 9–5 and 9–4 in both English and Maths, reflecting strong progress in these key areas. In 90% of subjects, the percentage of pupils achieving Grades 9–4 and 9–5 has increased as well, demonstrating consistent progress across the curriculum.

The number of pupils achieving Grades 9–7 has also increased across all subjects, showcasing a rise in high-level attainment.

Mrs Bourgade added: “As we say congratulations and farewell to one set of pupils as they move on to the next stage of their educational journey, we are looking to the future and the upcoming cohort of pupils that will join our family.

“We would like to warmly invite families to our Open Evening on Thursday 25th September 2025 where they can experience the aspirational and nurturing environment and view the progress of our new school building that is to be open in October 2026.

“As out school motto states, and this graduating class of 2025 can attest, ‘'we learn not for school, but for life’, appreciating and developing the talents and skills of each individual. We know that the pupils celebrating their results today are strongly set up for their future success and look forward to supporting new pupils to do the same.”

