Renshaw Cup returns to Liverpool After 21 years

The historic Renshaw Cup made its much-anticipated return to Liverpool this July after a 21-year hiatus, bringing with it a celebration of the UK’s finest baking talent, including two standout students from Liverpool.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held from 8–10 July at British Bakels’ Liverpool site—home of the iconic Renshaw brand—the three-day competition welcomed 20 of the most promising student bakers from across the country. Among the finalists were Erin Armitage from City of Liverpool College and Lynn Hudson from Liverpool College, both of whom impressed judges with their creativity, technical ability, and professionalism.

The Renshaw Cup, first established in 1952 by company founder John Renshaw, has a proud history of launching baking careers and inspiring generations of cake decorators and bakers. This year’s return saw students take part in a series of hands-on challenges, tutorials with leading industry professionals, and an exclusive behind-the-scenes factory tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was also attended by past winners including Steve Fulford, now British Bakels’ Lead Technical Manager, and Suzanne Thorpe, founder of the renowned cake business The Frostery. Both shared their career journeys and offered mentorship to the new wave of competitors. John Renshaw himself presented the winning cups to the finalists, capping off an inspiring three days of creativity and craftsmanship.

Renshaw Cup 2025 finalists celebrating

James Cawthorne, Managing Director at British Bakels, said:

“We were delighted to bring the Renshaw Cup back to Liverpool and to witness the extraordinary talent of these bakers. It was especially inspiring to see local students Erin and Lynn representing Liverpool with such confidence and skill. Events like this are essential for nurturing the future of our industry, and we’re proud to play a part in that journey.”

The Renshaw Cup reaffirmed celebrated the next generation of skilled cake decorators and bakers, many of whom are now set to follow in the footsteps of past winners and carve out their own successful careers.