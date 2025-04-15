Report Highlights Big Social Value Wins For St Helens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The ambitious vision to create a more vibrant, sustainable, and people-focused town centre in St Helens is already making a tangible difference for the local community, according to newly released figures.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The borough’s regeneration partner, ECF, has published its Annual Report detailing progress on the town centre transformation and the significant social value delivered through its activities in 2024.

ECF — a national development partnership between Homes England, L&G, and Muse — places social value at the heart of all its projects. In St Helens, this commitment is already yielding impressive results, with £389,300 of positive social impact generated so far confirmed in the 2024 report. Much of this has been delivered by main contractor VINCI Building and is measured using industry-standard metrics that track outcomes such as employment for local businesses, apprenticeship creation, education outreach, and wellbeing initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several local and regional firms have already been engaged on the transformational scheme. Ayesa, located at Mere Grange Business Park in St Helens, carried out the initial site investigations. Liverpool-based A&B Engineering was brought in as an M&E specialist, while HA Civils — with long-standing roots in St Helens — was appointed to support the development of a temporary bus hub on Chalon Way West.

One of voluntary projects conducted by the main contractor in St Helens - volunteers from VINCI Building working on the gardens at Willowbrook Hospice last Autumn

VINCI Building is working closely with St Helens Ways to Work along with its supply chain partners to connect local people with job opportunities supporting many community groups.

The teams have delivered educational events at local schools and colleges and also engaged with ‘Meet the Employer’ days offering information on local contracts and careers in construction. In collaboration with Complete Skills Solutions, VINCI Building has also supported free training for residents interested in pursuing a Construction Skills Certification Scheme qualification.

Engagement with the local business community has also been a priority. Representatives from VINCI Building and ECF took part in the 2024 St Helens Business Expo at the Totally Wicked Stadium, connecting with local entrepreneurs and promoting opportunities created through the regeneration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Anthony Burns, Leader of St Helens Borough Council, said: “Social value is a massive priority for both St Helens Borough Council and ECF, and we have a bespoke strategy to make the most of the potential for local jobs, local supply chain involvement and opportunities around skills during the initial programme. The ECF Annual Report shows the fantastic results this strategy is already producing in the local economy and in terms of support around skills. There is much more to come as we move into the next exciting stages of the physical development works throughout this year and next.”

Matt Whiteley, Senior Development Manager at ECF, added: “Our approach has embedded social value into every aspect of the project’s delivery, ensuring our work in St Helens leaves a lasting legacy. From skills development to school engagement, we’re proud of the early progress and excited for what’s ahead as visible construction activity accelerates.”

The Annual Report also outlines major programme milestones for 2024, including the submission of the Phase 1 Reserved Matters planning application and the signing of a deal to bring a 120-room Hampton by Hilton hotel to the town centre. Additionally, the Hardshaw Centre has been vacated in preparation for redevelopment.

Public engagement on the proposed new St Helens Interchange has also been completed, while enabling works for the temporary bus hub are now nearing completion. Behind the scenes, a wide range of pre-construction activities — including surveys, utility disconnections, and substation relocations — have been finalised to de-risk the main build programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once complete, the Phase 1a transformation will span 24 acres and include a new Market Hall, 64 high-quality homes, 11,000 sq ft of modern retail space, 120-room Hampton by Hilton hotel, new transport interchange and extensive public realm improvements — all designed to create a more dynamic, welcoming town centre for residents, businesses and visitors.