Research reveals challenges of breastfeeding with over a third of mums in Liverpool experiencing difficulties

In the lead up to World Breastfeeding Week (1st – 7th August), a series of research from Munchkin reveals the stark reality of breastfeeding in the UK as over a third (35%) of mums struggle with breastfeeding.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study lifts the lid on the physical, emotional, and practical barriers that lead to over two thirds of mums (67%) to stop breastfeeding prematurely. 90% of mums who stopped in the first six weeks admitted they didn’t want to but felt compelled to due to challenges they faced, ranging from latching issues and low milk supply to uncertainty about milk flow. While uncertainty and doubt regarding milk flow, was most prevalent with younger mums aged 16 – 24 with a third (33%) of them identifying this as a major concern in the UK on average.

The research also discovered one in five mums were unable to overcome the challenges they faced. To address these challenges Munchkin is launching the Flow Nipple Shield +, an innovative solution designed to provide real-time visual confirmation of milk flow, with a see-through channel. Made from soft, ultra-thin silicone to feel as natural as possible, the Flow Nipple Shield+ is designed to support latching success and encourages continued breastfeeding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To further support mums on their breastfeeding journey, Munchkin will have a qualified midwife available online from 21st July for 8 hours a day for personalised guidance and support. Outside of these hours, AI assistance will be provided, ensuring continuous support.

Flow Nipple Shield+ starter pack

Diana Griffiths, Senior Director, Marketing EMEA, from Munchkin said, “This innovative product comes in response to findings that 100% of breastfeeding mums in Liverpool have sought out and tried products to assist their journey, with popular options including breast pumps, support pillows, and nipple shields. By offering a product that directly addresses the issues of milk flow, latching, and confidence, we hope to empower mums to overcome the hurdles of breastfeeding and create a positive and fulfilling experience for themselves and their babies.”

“In a world where many mums are faced with breastfeeding challenges, the Flow Nipple Shield + stands out as an invaluable tool for those who need one” added Marley Henry, UK Registered Midwife and Breastfeeding Supporter. “Many mums often feel that they don’t have enough support from healthcare professionals and family members to face breastfeeding challenges. Issues such as latch problems, painful nipples, and trying to navigate feeding a premature baby are common, so it’s not surprising that over a third in Liverpool struggle in their journey. This can often prompt the use of a nipple shield. As well as helping to support these issues, Flow can add an additional layer of confidence by allowing mums to see their milk flowing in real-time.

“This innovative product has been designed to address one of the primary concerns that can prematurely end a mum's breastfeeding journey – the doubt about milk production. With its unique design, Flow not only boosts confidence by supporting with latch challenges, but can encourage mums to continue breastfeeding, fostering a longer, more fulfilling breastfeeding experience and strengthening the mum-infant bond as they navigate this rewarding journey together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research also highlighted the emotional toll on partners during the breastfeeding journey. Almost a third (30%) expressed concern about their partner’s challenges, with almost a quarter (20%) feeling overwhelmed and two in five admitting to feeling helpless in providing adequate support. Many turned to solutions, with half (50%) reporting that they explored breastfeeding products to help their partners navigate the journey.

Montana Brown, Former Love Islander, TV personality and maternal health campaigner

Montana Brown, Former Love Islander, TV personality and maternal health campaigner, commented, “Almost half of mums struggle with their breastfeeding journey. It can be so tough and it is often so hard to tell how much milk baby is getting whilst feeding especially when trying to find your feet. Testing the Flow Nipple Shield + has given me that added reassurance and confidence boost when feeding, that I know will help so many mums.”

The Flow Nipple Shield + Starter Kits (shield, cleaning syringe, and travel case) is available for purchase for £19.99 (RRP) at Munchkin.co.uk, Mamas & Papas, John Lewis, Argos and Amazon. The sizing tool can be purchased for £4.99 on the Munchkin website or downloaded for free online there too.

Munchkin’s breastfeeding collection is designed to support mums as they embark on or adjust to their breastfeeding journey. The curated collection features Munchkin’s most-loved breastfeeding essentials, including the Silicone Breast Pump (RRP £11.99), Silicone Breast Milk Collector Cup (RRP £8.99) and Warm Touch Lactation Massager (RRP £32.99), made with clean safe materials and designed to be easy to use. The full collection is available at Munchkin.co.uk.