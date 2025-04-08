Residents at Crewe care homes enjoy visit from MP

HC-One’s Primrose House Care Home’s Home Manager, Dawn Sadler and Deputy Home Manager, Jasmin Desingco, with MP for Crewe and Nantwich, Connor Naismith

HC-One’s Hollymere House and Primrose House Care Homes in Haslington, Crewe, Cheshire, was visited on Friday 4th April by MP for Crewe and Nantwich, Connor Naismith.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting their MP, Connor Naismith, and chatting to him about what life is like at Hollymere House and Primrose House Care Homes – which are an integral part of the local Crewe community.

Xesh Phakathi, Home Manager at HC-One’s Hollymere House Care Home, commented:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were delighted to welcome MP Connor Naismith to our home.

HC-One’s Primrose House Care Home’s Home Manager, Dawn Sadler with MP for Crewe and Nantwich, Connor Naismith

“We had the opportunity to showcase the home and introduce him to our residents. We discussed the critical need for increased social care funding and strategies for enhancing the marketing for both our home and HC-One.

“We are grateful for the MP’s time and engagement and look forward to continuing to work together.”

Dawn Sadler, Home Manager at HC-One’s Primrose House Care Home, commented:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

Speaking during the visit, Connor Naismith MP said:

“It was really great to be shown round by Dawn and Xesh and see the impressive improvements – particularly the dog and duck! I also had the chance to speak with residents in a communal room and share some photos with them, alongside Pauline, who was clearly loved and respected by everyone. It’s heartening to see real investment being made in our local care homes, and the dedication of staff to delivering high-quality, compassionate care.

“The visit highlighted HC-One’s ongoing commitment to providing safe, comfortable, and welcoming environments for residents, alongside recognising the critical work of care home staff in the local community.”

Connor Naismith MP added:

“Ensuring older people in our community are cared for with dignity and respect is so incredibly important, and I was pleased to see how this investment is making a difference. I’d like to thank all the team at Primrose and Hollymere House for the warm welcome and for everything they do every day for local people.”

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes