Residents at Liverpool care home find new joy in woodworking

Residents at Oak Springs Care Home in Wavertree, Liverpool, part of Sandstone Care, have been getting creative with a new woodworking project led by the home’s maintenance team, Tony and Lee.

The initiative was introduced to encourage the gentlemen at the home to get more involved in activities, as they tend to join in less frequently than the ladies.

The initial workshops have been simple but engaging, involving attaching nuts and bolts to pieces of wood while chatting about past projects and what the residents have enjoyed making before. The relaxed sessions have sparked inspiration, with the group now planning to create a shuffleboard game together – a project that not only encourages teamwork and creativity but will hopefully provide hours of entertainment once completed.

Andrea Lyon, home manager at Oak Springs, said: "It’s been wonderful to see the male residents so engaged and enthusiastic about the woodworking sessions. Tony and Lee have done a fantastic job encouraging conversation and creativity, and it’s clear the residents are really enjoying themselves. The idea of making a shuffleboard game has created a real buzz, and we’re excited to see the finished result and have some fun playing it together."