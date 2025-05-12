Residents from Caldy care home enjoy a 'wheely' good time in Chester

Residents from Caldy Manor care home in Caldy were given an opportunity to experience the joy of freedom and independence, thanks to Live Cheshire and their amazing charity work.

Live Cheshire is a non-profit organisation that is dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of people with disabilities by providing adapted bicycles so everyone can experience the thrill of cycling.

It was an unforgettable experience for the residents at Caldy Manor as some of them had thought they would never ride a bike again due to their limitations. Thanks to Live Cheshire they were able to feel the wind in their hair and the sun on their face as they cycled through the park.

It was an incredible feeling of independence and freedom that they will cherish. This was more than just a fun day out, it promoted social inclusion by engaging with the local community and provided physical activity that is important for both physical and mental wellbeing.

Steph activities coordinator said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their day out at Chester riding bikes through the park. Seeing our resident’s smile whilst cycling will never leave my memory. I was so honoured to able to support in bringing so much joy to their day."

Caldy Manor Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Caldy Manor provides residential care and dementia care for 32 residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information please contact Hannah Roberts General Manager at Caldy Manor on 0151 625 2311