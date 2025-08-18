Residents of Huyton Care Home Visit Strawberry Field for a Magical Day Out

Residents at HC-One’s Roby House Care Home in Huyton, Liverpool, have been immersing themselves in the music, history, and legacy of one of Liverpool’s most iconic bands – The Beatles. To celebrate their learning, the group took a special trip to the legendary Strawberry Field.

The day began with a delicious lunch at the Imagine More Café, where residents enjoyed good food, warm conversation, and plenty of Beatles-themed nostalgia. Following lunch, everyone took the opportunity to explore the beautiful grounds, soaking up the peaceful atmosphere and retracing the steps of history.

A highlight of the trip was seeing the famous red gates of Strawberry Field, immortalised by John Lennon’s 1967 hit Strawberry Fields Forever. The visit brought smiles, memories, and conversation, sparking stories from residents about their own youth during the height of Beatlemania.

Ruth Baggs, Home Manager at HC-One’s Roby House Care Home, said:

Resident and colleague from HC-One’s Roby House Care Home at Strawberry Field

“It was wonderful to see our residents enjoying such a special day out. Many of them have fond memories of The Beatles, and visiting Strawberry Field gave them a chance to connect with those memories and each other. We believe activities like this are so important for wellbeing, happiness, and community spirit.”

