Retired couple future proof lifestyle in move to Halewood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After spending 17 years in their previous home, Martin and Valerie Warner are now settling into a new home close to the church they regularly attend.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision to move from nearby Huyton-in-Roby was spurred on by a wish to be closer to their church that meets at Halewood Leisure Centre so they could still attend if they were ever unable to drive.

Martin, 74, said: “We wanted to future proof our lifestyle and while moving closer to Grace Church was very important, we now have a home that won’t require any major maintenance work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we decided now was the best time to make this move, we did look at some less expensive second-hand properties but financially they didn’t make sense as we would have had to spend extra money updating them. In addition, many of them would have given us much less favourable parking arrangements which we would have found very difficult and stressful – something we didn’t want.”

Martin and Valerie Warner

The couple, Valerie a retired teacher and Martin a retired retail manager, chose a three-bedroom Warwick at The Finches at Hilton Grange.

Valerie, 83, said: “The first thing we loved about this house style was the size of the rooms. Our last home had three-bedrooms but the rooms in the Warwick are a much better size. We also really liked the kitchen and dining area, it’s very light and airy which makes all the difference.

"Our new home was a “Readymade” property which meant it was complete and ready for us to move in to with a kitchen and other features handpicked by Redrow’s interior design team. Our kitchen is indigo with very special quartz worktops with matching upstands, a matching splashback behind the hob and an under-mounted sink – it’s lovely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home also comes with a long drive, a very good size garage and an en-suite to the main bedroom as well as a beautiful family bathroom and good size cloakroom downstairs, all things they had got used to having in their previous home.

Martin and Valerie Warner

Valerie added: “One thing we did notice about Redrow homes compared to other house builders was the ceiling height, it just makes the home feel much more open and spacious.”

The Finches is one of two developments Redrow is currently building in Halewood. The Finches at Hilton Grange is located on Lower Road, while Grace Fields at Hilton Grange, is located on Greensbridge Lane. The new communities offer a mix of three, four and five-bedroom properties from Redrow’s Arts and Crafts inspired Heritage Collection.