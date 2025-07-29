Retired for just FIVE days – how one Haydock nurse leader is shaping the careers of hundreds of UK trainees at aged 70

In a sector facing growing workforce challenges and an ageing population, Yuen Lambert is an example of what’s possible when passion meets purpose.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a 45-year career in the NHS, Lambert, now 70, ‘retired’ for just five days before returning to frontline care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, based in Haydock, she holds a pivotal national leadership role at SpaMedica - one of the UK’s leading providers of NHS ophthalmology services.

Yuen initially joined SpaMedica as an Advanced Nurse Practitioner, before rapidly being promoted to Principal Ophthalmic Nurse. Now a key figure in training and developing the skills of more than 400 nurses across SpaMedica’s 64 hospitals, she also plays a vital role in the company’s optometry CPD programme and wider multidisciplinary clinical education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love ophthalmology. It’s my passion,” says Yuen. “I want to share the knowledge I’ve gathered and pass it on to the next generation of nurses. And show them that you’re never too old to try something new.”

Yuen Lambert working during COVID

Yuen’s journey— from working in a chip shop in Liverpool in her early teens to nurse leader overseeing national care standards —offers a timely reminder of the role experienced clinicians can play in addressing systemic pressures in the healthcare system.

Her story comes as the International Monetary Fund calls on countries to harness the potential of workers aged 70-plus to maintain economic growth. With more than 446,000 people aged over 70 still working in the UK, Yuen exemplifies what’s possible when later-life professionals are empowered to lead.

Yuen’s four-decade NHS career spanned the evolution of ophthalmology—from three-week hospital stays for cataract patients in the 1980s to today’s same-day outpatient model. A natural mentor, she became the first nurse injector in her NHS trust and championed the development of nurse-led roles throughout her career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When the opportunity is there to learn, you have to grab it. It makes the job more interesting,” she reflects. “That’s what I instil in the SpaMedica nurse team - never stop learning.”

As a non-medical prescriber, Yuen now delivers training in both cataract and medical retina care, helping colleagues build advanced clinical expertise in areas such as diabetic macular oedema, retinal vein occlusion, and wet AMD. Her remit includes identifying patients' suitability for surgery, supporting complex decision-making, and modelling best practice in patient-centred care.

Yuen believes her most important lesson is compassion. “You have to remember that the person in front of you could be your mother, your grandfather, your child. That’s the level of care we aim to give every day.”

Her upbringing—leaving Hong Kong aged 13 and juggling a job with education —instilled a work ethic and resilience that continues to inspire SpaMedica colleagues today. “I’m extremely proud of the nurses I’ve had the privilege of working with at SpaMedica. Seeing them fulfil their potential is what gets me out of bed in the morning,” she says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite turning 70, Yuen has no immediate plans to retire, again. “When I can’t do the role physically or mentally, or I begin to lose the passion, that’s when I’ll stop. But I’m not at that stage yet, I’m very lucky to be in good health.

“Even when the time comes to slow down, I’ve got five granddaughters from aged 20 to one week old, so I’m sure they’ll keep me busy!”