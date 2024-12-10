Revamped Wirral local reopens with brand-new look

The Greave Dunning in Wirral welcomes pub-goers back following an extensive 3-week refurbishment. Boasting a brighter, more contemporary aesthetic, the makeover has seen the pub undergo a complete transformation. A refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an expanded dining space are some of the latest changes that have been made to provide guests with a relaxed and warm environment to enjoy their visit.

Serving up excellent quality food, the Greave Dunning offers an excellent value fixed price menu with three courses available for £12.99 from 12pm – 5pm, Monday – Friday and £16.29 after 5pm, Monday – Friday.

The pub also has a curry night on Friday’s from 5pm where guests can enjoy two courses for £14.29 or two Curry Night starters or sides from £5.99.

But that is not all — the pub has updated its menu to include a wide range of new, delicious dishes, including Chicken Schnitzel, Rainbow Lasagne and Cheese and Bacon Burger and steaks. There is also a fixed price Sunday lunch menu with up to three courses available, including the classic pub roast, with guests able to add a three sides bundle of Cauliflower Cheese, Stuffing wrapped in Bacon and Yorkshire Puddings for only £6.49.

Located near Birkenhead and Liverpool, and close to the M53, the Greave Dunning is a wonderful place for families to eat, drink and relax after a long day exploring Arrowe Park, Chester Zoo, or the many attractions in Liverpool City Centre. The pub used to be part of Ashmount Farm before being converted to a pub in December 1981.

Four-legged friends are also welcome at the Greave Dunning as the bar area is dog-friendly, along with water and treats available on request to ensure they are as comfortable as their owners.

Jon Newton, who has been the General Manager at the Greave Dunning for 26 years a village local said: “We’re thrilled to welcome guests, both familiar faces and new friends, to experience our pub’s new look, whilst keeping the cosy feel of the Greave Dunning, we all know and love.”

For more information, or to make a booking at the new look Greave Dunning please visit their website https://www.emberinns.co.uk/nationalsearch/northwest/the-greave-dunning-greasby#/