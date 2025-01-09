Revving Up for Autosport International – Liverpool’s Jess Smith Joins the UK’s Biggest Motorsport Show!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool’s very own Jess Smith, a rising star in motorsport media, is set to attend one of the biggest events in the racing calendar—Autosport International 2025. Taking place from January 9th to 12th at the NEC Birmingham, this prestigious show brings together fans, industry professionals, and racing icons for four days of high-octane excitement.

At just 16 years old, Jess has already made a name for herself by capturing the essence of motorsport through her social media platform, @js.tracksidemedia. Over the past two years, she has spent her weekends at racetracks across the UK, interviewing top drivers like Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and numerous F4 talents. Now, with Autosport International on the horizon, she’s ready to take her motorsport journey to the next level.

A Must-Attend Event for Racing Enthusiasts

Autosport International is more than just a motorsport exhibition—it’s a celebration of speed, engineering, and innovation. The 2025 show promises to be one of the best yet, with a special 75th-anniversary tribute to Formula 1, featuring legendary cars and memorabilia from the sport’s greatest eras.

Autosport International 2024

Jess is especially excited about this historic showcase. "Formula 1 has played such a huge role in my love for motorsport," she says. "To see cars from different generations in one place is going to be incredible. It’s like walking through the history of racing."

This year’s event also features an appearance from rising F1 star Oliver Bearman, who will officially open the show on Saturday, January 11th. "Meeting drivers and hearing their stories first-hand is always inspiring," Jess adds. "They’ve all had such different journeys to the top, and that’s what makes motorsport so special."

What to Expect at Autosport International 2025

With thousands of fans and exhibitors set to attend, the event offers something for everyone:

Motor Enthusiast Jess Smith

Live Action Arena – The UK’s biggest indoor motorsport spectacle, featuring heart-stopping stunts, drifting, and live races. "The energy in the Live Action Arena is always next level," Jess says. "It’s not every day you get to see racing this close up!"Performance Hall – A new hub for car tuning, modifications, and high-performance builds, showcasing industry-leading influencers and cutting-edge technology.Engineering Show – An insider’s look at motorsport innovation, featuring workshops, networking opportunities, and the latest in automotive design and technology.Autosport Stage – The event’s main stage, where fans can hear from drivers, team bosses, and industry experts about what’s next in motorsport.Jess Smith: The Future of Motorsport Media

Jess is looking forward to using the event as an opportunity to connect with motorsport professionals, grow her network, and share her passion with an even bigger audience. "Events like this remind me why I love what I do," she says. "It’s not just about the cars—it’s about the people, the stories, and the passion that brings everyone together."

She’ll also be creating exclusive behind-the-scenes content for her followers, giving them an inside look at the event. "My goal is to bring a fresh perspective to motorsport," Jess explains. "There’s so much happening beyond what fans see on TV, and I want to capture those moments that make the sport so exciting."

With ambitions to work in Formula 1 media, Jess is determined to keep pushing forward in her career. "This is just the beginning for me," she says. "I want to keep learning, keep meeting new people, and keep sharing my love for the sport with as many people as possible."

Join Jess at Autosport International 2025

If you’re a motorsport fan, Autosport International 2025 is the ultimate event to kick off the new year. Whether you’re passionate about F1, touring cars, rally, or performance tuning, there’s something for everyone.

Tickets are available now for £38 per person, including access to the Live Action Arena.

Book your tickets and find out more at Autosport International’s official website https://autosportinternational.com/en

Don't miss out on this once-a-year motorsport celebration—and be sure to follow @js.tracksidemedia to see Jess’s behind-the-scenes coverage live from the event!