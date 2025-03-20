Robotic Support Offering Independence for William

Thinking her little boy had trouble with balance when he started to have minor falls Kelly took William to see a pediatrician who believed something more was at hand. Following a series of tests at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, the pediatrician’s fears were confirmed and at just two years old, William was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. A deep sense of grief struck Kelly, on understanding there is no cure for such an illness.

Now aged 15, William is a delightful teenager who brings joy to those who know him. Nevertheless, William knows the prognosis and understands how the condition will progress. William’s prognosis means his muscles will gradually weaken and although he has used a wheelchair since the age of ten, his strength abilities will continuetodecline but his cognitive abilities will develop like any normal teenager. With this knowledge ominously apparent to all who love him, a robotic arm-support system was suggestedto assist with the mobility decline caused by muscle wastage and help William to continue toeat and care for himself independently.

However, the local authorities would not assist with providing such equipment and without it, William there was nothing to delay the loss of arm function. In a last chance effort, William’s occupational therapist made a referral to React, a charity set up to provide rapid effective assistance for terminally ill children. The news that React would step in and offer the device brought immense relief to the family and Kelly said: “William’s physio, occupational therapist and our whole family were in floods of tears that there was finally some light at the end of the tunnel and everything from there seemed to fall into place”.

With the arm support attached to William’s wheelchair, he can now eat without help from others and continues to enjoy a new found independence.