Rock Ferry baths wins restoration boost

The team behind the restoration of a derelict swimming baths in Rock Ferry has received the backing of a leading builders merchant.

The Byrne Avenue Baths closed in 2009 but was saved from bulldozers by a charity following a public campaign and reopened in 2021.

The Byrne Avenue Trust has now won £1,000 of building materials from Selco Builders Warehouse through the merchant’s Community Heroes campaign.

The charity plans to use the materials to continue its renovations of the beautiful listed building, with longer term plans to open a craft room, offering creative activities including art, recycling and sewing.

Jane Richards, CEO of The Byrne Avenue Trust, said: “The whole community pulled together to save the baths, which is now open as a busy sports and community centre, offering sporting opportunities, activities and affordable social events.

“Last year we created a community shop selling basics at subsidised prices. Our next goal is the craft room, which we hope will also be well loved.

“We couldn’t have achieved what we have without the generous support of local businesses. We’re thrilled to be a Selco Community Hero and look forward to visiting the Liverpool store to select our materials.”

As well as 40 monthly prizes of £1,000, Community Heroes will also see a top prize of £10,000 in cash awarded to an overall winner, £5,000 for a runner-up and £2,500 for third place – taking the overall prize pot to a record-breaking £57,500.

Entries are open until September and any group that supports its local community can enter at www.selcobw.com/info/selco-community-heroes

Simon Humpage, Head of Multi-Channel Marketing at Selco, said: “This year’s Community Heroes campaign is bigger and better and ever. We have already awarded £25,000 of building materials to good causes across the country with plenty more prizes to come.

“Many people in Rock Ferry will remember Byrne Avenue Baths from their younger days so it’s great that this charity was able to save it from demolition.

“The building already looks amazing and these materials will help to make it even better for the community to enjoy.”

