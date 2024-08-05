Roxy Lanes Liverpool launches spin the wheel Sundays

Available every Sunday, Roxy Lanes Liverpool will be awarding the winner of each ten pin bowling game with the chance to ‘spin the wheel’ and select from a range of in-venue prizes

Famous for ‘letting the good times roll’, Roxy Lanes Liverpool, have launched Spin the Wheel Sundays, offering guests the chance to select from a range of in-venue prizes which include either 30 minutes of shuffleboard, 1 drink, a pizza slice and fries and even a bottle of prosecco. Guests are guaranteed to win with each spin.

During the summer holidays, families can also enjoy £5 ten pin or duck pin bowling for kids. The offer will be available from 1st July to 15th September on bookings made before 5pm when joined with an adult. Adults can also enjoy 2 games of bowling of £10pp until August 31st.

Kids will also be able to enjoy dishes from their new ‘Mini Ballers’ menu, where they can choose a main, side dish and free soft drink for £7.95.

Under 18’s are allowed on site before 5pm on Saturdays and 7pm every other day with a supervising adult.

To book please visit https://roxyleisure.co.uk/offers/5-kids-bowling-summer-holidays/