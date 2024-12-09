Rumer to tour UK with special show celebrating 15 years since Seasons of My Soul

The BRIT award nominated singer will perform her debut album in entirety at Liverpool Philharmonic next October

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rumer has announced a national tour celebrating the 15th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album Seasons of My Soul, and will play Liverpool Philharmonic on 17th October 2025.

Released in 2010, Seasons of My Soul was one of the biggest-selling albums of the decade, selling over 1 million copies worldwide. The album’s success launched Rumer’s career, prompting nominations for the BRIT Award for Best British Female Singer and Best British Breakthrough Act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 3x platinum album features a collection of unforgettable hits, including the chart-topping single “Slow”, “Am I Forgiven” and “Aretha”.

Rumer will perform Seasons of My Soul in full, as well as fan favourites from across her career

Accompanied by a full band, Rumer will perform Seasons of My Soul in full, as well as fan favourites from across her career.

On the upcoming UK tour, Rumer said:

“Seasons of My Soul is a very important album to me and is very important to the fans. I’m very proud that it’s stood the test of time. I can’t wait to be back on tour celebrating this special anniversary.”

Rumer has also collaborated with some of the music industry's finest, including legendary producer and musician Burt Bacharach, shared the stage with the likes of Elton John, Daryl Hall and Jools Holland, and performed at the White House.

Tickets to see Rumer perform at Liverpool Philharmonic on 17th October 2025 go on sale this Friday 13th December.