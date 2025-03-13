Runcorn Saxons secure new sponsorship

Sandymoor-based football team, Runcorn Saxons Flānhred Boys Under 16s, have scored support from neighbours, Linden Homes, part of the Vistry Group.

The sponsorship from Linden Homes has provided the team, which is currently third in the Warrington Junior Football League, U16s Saturday Division 5, with a new full kit, training jackets and equipment in time for the second half of the season.

Linden Homes is building new homes at Hatters Chase in Sandymoor, which is next door to Sandymoor Ormiston Academy where Runcorn Saxons train and play home games. The final five homes have now been released at Hatters Chase, including a mix of three and four-bedroom homes with prices starting at £280,000.

Support for Runcorn Saxons forms part of Linden Homes’ investment in the local community, which also includes continued engagement with the Sandymoor Ormiston Academy through careers support and site visits.

Runcorn Saxons FC Under 16s team

Simon Newby, Runcorn Saxons FC team manager, commented: “The support we’ve received from Linden Homes has made a huge difference to the running of our club. It has provided the players with updated equipment and kit, enabling them to train and play to the best of their abilities. Sponsorships like this are vital for grassroots teams to continue creating opportunities for children and young people to develop their skills.”

Gemma Hardy, Managing Director, Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, said: “Throughout the development of Hatters Chase we have worked closely with the local community to ensure it’s a place people are proud to call home. Our sponsorship of Runcorn Saxons is a key part of this, with grassroots clubs playing an important role in bringing families and communities together. As our development nears completion, we’re pleased to be leaving a positive local legacy from our time here in Sandymoor.”

For more information about the final homes at Hatters Chase, visit the website.