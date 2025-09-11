Runner’s 18-mile fundraiser to ten Liverpool football clubs in one day

27-year-old Alexander Greensmith, who works in PR, will run 18 miles to iconic Liverpool football grounds on September 13, 2025.

It is all to raise money for Liverpool good cause The Brain Charity.

The charity aims to ‘help people with all forms of neurological conditions to lead longer, healthier, happier lives.’

Alex, who lives in Derbyshire but was drawn to Merseyside for its rich football culture, will visit the grounds of ten local football clubs.

Alex will start at Prenton Park, the Birkenhead home of Tranmere Rovers FC, and finish after running three-quarters of a marathon at Marine AFC.

Stops along the way will include Anfield the home of Liverpool FC, Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium, and Everton Women’s home Goodison Park.

Non-league clubs will also be visited, such as Bootle FC who currently groundshare with fellow local club AFC Liverpool.

“I’ve done similar fundraisers around the football grounds of Sheffield and Manchester, but Liverpool will be my toughest test so far at a mighty 18 miles,” said Alex.

“That’s just a few miles shy from a marathon!”

The Brain Charity was established in 1993 by doctors at The Walton Centre, Aintree University Hospital, Fazakerley.

The charity was founded as an aftercare service for patients and family members who attended Liverpool’s world-leading neurology hospital.

Esme Smithson, Senior Fundraiser at The Brain Charity, is looking forward to the fundraiser.

“The Brain Charity is the only UK charity supporting people living with all forms of neurological conditions”, said Esme.

“Neurological conditions affect the brain, the spine and the nervous system. And we include neurodivergence as well, so things like ADHD, autism and brain differences are also in our support umbrella.

“We have three key pillars of support at The Brain Charity, the first one is practical advice, so that could be understanding a diagnosis, managing symptoms, applying for financial support, getting aids and adaptations for the home, or support around legal issues and employability.

“We have information offices that are based in hospitals across Merseyside, and also in our Norton Street centre.

“We provide emotional support, our six-to-eight week counselling course that is completely free, designed for people with neurological conditions and also their carers.

“And we also have social activities to prevent social isolation, which is quite rife in the neurological community.

“We have activities in our centre and online, which includes our neurogym, with everything from yoga to arts and crafts, ukulele, knitting, or arts and crafts. It is a really nice, safe place where people can pick up new skills and learn new hobbies.”

Just £4 donated to could pay for someone to visit one of their coffee mornings, which is often the first point of referral for new service users to the charity.

£166 has been fundraised so far, with Alex hoping to fundraise £450after he’s done the weekend run.

“Thanks to all who have shared, liked, and of course donated so far,” added Alex.

“I love Liverpool. It is a fine city. This weekend is not even the first running fundraiser I’ve done in Liverpool, having run a Beatles themed half-marathon at the start of the year.”

Those interested can donate to Alex’s The Brain Charity fundraiser on this link.

Other football clubs Alex will stop at along the way include Cammel Laird 1907 FC, Lower Breck FC, and Litherland REMCYA.

“We are based in Liverpool but we do have a national reach,” added Esme.

“We support around 3000 families every year.”

“The really interesting thing about that statistic is that our services are open to friends, families and carers as well. We support people of all ages, with all different kinds of support networks.

“Our hub is Liverpool and football is really the beating heart of Liverpool, with well-known teams around the world and an amazing grassroots and amateur football community in Liverpool.

“So the run is a really great way to honour our city, our community and also a really great way to get around the city and see all the sights as well.”

“The people at The Brain Charity have been absolutely amazing,” told Alex.

“I was impressed by their state-of-the-art tailor-made neurogym for those affected by neurological conditions, and by their on-site coffee shop which directly funds the charity.

“Thank you again to all who donate to my three-quarter marathon in aid of The Brain Charity.

“Please show your support for this incredible cause!”

You can find more about The Brain Charity on their website, Facebook and Instagram.

“It’s hard to put into words how incredibly grateful we are,” Esme concluded.

“An absolutely huge thank you from all our staff at The Brain Charity, volunteers and most importantly our clients.”

Liverpool: You can donate to the fundraiser on JustGiving.

1 . Contributed Runner Alex Greensmith (right) with Esme and Manuela from Liverpool's The Brain Charity. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The Brain Charity is located on Norton St, Liverpool L3 8LR. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Alex first began running in January 2024, when he ran from Liverpool to Everton's stadium as a small part of a charity fundraiser. It has now snowballed in one big run to ten Liverpool football clubs. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Alex outside Anfield in January 2024. Photo: Submitted